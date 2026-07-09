Thursday’s Headlines
It's too darn hot, MacArthur Park, buses, Boyle Heights, Culver City, D Line extension, Koreatown parking, WeHo, car-nage, and more
By Joe Linton
10:34 AM PDT on July 9, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
Carson Seeks Input on Bicycle Action Plan
Take an online survey for the city of Carson's ambitious Bicycle Action Plan, which focuses on 213th Street, 223rd Street, Avalon Boulevard, Central Avenue, Del Amo Boulevard, Dolores Street, and Victoria Street
July 8, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
Heat wave, Rep Friedman announces bus rail funds, housing, Measure J, Section 8, Culver City, Long Beach, L.A. River contest, car-nage, and more
July 8, 2026
Eyes on the Street: Glendale’s Nearly Completed La Crescenta Ave. Bikeway
In addition to safety upgrades for drivers/pedestrians/cyclists, Glendale's La Crescenta project features resurfacing, rain gardens, sidewalk repair, and sewer and fiber optics upgrades
July 7, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
It's hot, CicLAvia returns to Hollywoods, mayor's race, Watts Towers, World Cup transit, OC Streetcar, e-buses, car-nage, and more
July 7, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
LAX, South Pasadena, Pasadena, SB79, MacArthur Park, Monrovia, car-nage, and more
July 6, 2026