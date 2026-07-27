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This Week In Livable Streets

Pasadena Neighborhood Greenways, Monrovia community bike ride, and more.
5:35 PM PDT on July 27, 2026
This Week In Livable Streets
Monrovia Community Bike Ride (and a movie!) this Saturday.

Pasadena Neighborhood Greenways, Monrovia ride, and more.

  • Monday 7/28 and Wednesday 7/29 – This week Pasadena will host two public input meetings on its neighborhood greenways project. The project is anticipated to traffic-calm several city streets to make them safer for walking, bicycling, and even driving. Tonight’s 5 p.m. meeting runs will take place in the Multipurpose Room of the Caltech Hameetman Center at 1200 East California Boulevard. Wednesday’s 6-7:30 p.m. meeting will be vitural via Zoom. For details, see the city’s project page, or Pasadena Now.
  • Saturday 8/1 – The City of Monrovia and ActiveSGV will host a Community Bike Ride event to gather input for the city’s bike plan. The 7-mile ride will be followed by a free, family-friendly Bike-In Movie Night, featuring an outdoor park screening of Lilo & Stitch. Details at Monrovia City Manager Update and at Monrovia Now.
  • Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
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