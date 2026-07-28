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Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

ICE, shade, gas prices, Beverly Hills, Culver City, Long Beach, Santa Monica, South L.A., South Pasadena, car-nage, and more
10:50 AM PDT on July 28, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
New South Pasadena curb extensions - via @southpasactive Instagram
  • L.A. ICE Agent Text Messages Used Racial Slurs (LAT, LB Post)
  • ICE Agents Misused Weapons During Protests (Capital & Main)
  • UCLA Initiative Pushes For More Shade In L.A. (Daily Bruin)
  • High Gas Prices Increasing Transit and Bike-Share Ridership (L.A. Local)
  • Beverly Hills To Host “Metro With the Mayor” Transit Event To Dodgers Game (Canyon News)
  • Culver City Plans For Hayden Tract Housing (CC Crossroads)
  • SaMo Seeks To Shield Expo/Bundy Area From SB79 Housing (SMDP)
  • NBC4 Looks At Increase In LB Unhoused Population
  • SMNext Looks At Decrease In SM Unhoused Population
  • South Pasadena Installed New Curb Extensions (SP Active Instagram)
  • LADOT Installed New Crosswalks (LADOT Instagram, Biking in L.A.)
  • South L.A. Park Taking Shape – Along Rail2Rail at Figueroa (Urbanize)
  • After E-Moto Incident, Seal Beach Seeks To Address E-Bikes (KABC)
  • Huntington Bch Solo Crash E-Bike Rider Dies From Injuries (LAT, KTLA, Biking in L.A.)
  • Carnage: 2 People Killed When Speeding Winnetka Driver Crashed Into Pole (KTLA, NBC4, KCAL, LAT, Daily News)
    • Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Riverside Pedestrian (KABC, KCAL)
    • Community Mourns Mt. Baldy Crash Victim (KABC)
    • Driver Seriously Injures Venice Bicyclist (YoVenice)
  • Hot Temperatures This Week, Hotter This Weekend (Spectrum1, Pasadena Now)

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