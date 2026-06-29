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L.A. Streetsblog Honored By L.A. Press Club

Streetsblog team members were finalists for nine different awards for calendar year 2025 reporting, and placed second or third in six categories
5:36 PM PDT on June 29, 2026
L.A. Streetsblog Honored By L.A. Press Club
Streetsblog 2025 Press Club nominations

Streetsblog L.A. and its sister site LongBeachIze were honored at yesterday’s L.A. Press Club’s 68th Annual Southern California Journalism Awards. Streetsblog team members were finalists for nine different awards for calendar year 2025 reporting. Streetsblog placed second or third in six award categories.

Second place in Online Crime-Related Reporting and Third Place in Online Race and Society Reporting went to went to Sahra Sulaiman, for They Came to Mourn. LAPD Came in Force. Now Two Men Could Face Serious Consequences Because LAPD Won’t Acknowledge They Were Wrong.

Second place in Talk/Public Affairs Audio went to Chris Greenspon and Joe Linton for the podcast SGV Connect 137: Olympic Cricket at the Pomona Fairplex.

The entire Streetsblog team – Linton, Sulaiman, Damien Newton, Greenspon, and Joe Anthony – placed third in the best Group Blog category.

LongBeachIze‘s Brian Addison placed third for best Individual Blog, and third for best Food/Culture Critic.

Additional congratulations to SBLA contributor Maylin Tu who received the award for Print/Online Local Politics/Government Reporting for LAUSD is sitting on millions in state funding for greening schools. Why are projects stalled for years? published at AfroLA.

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Joe Linton

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awards | LongBeachize | SGV Connect | Streetsblog

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