Eyes on the Street: Culver City Upgrades Elenda Street Bikeway

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Culver City recently upgraded its two-way protected bikeway along Elenda Street. Elenda was already a comfortable safe place to ride since the city installed armadillo-type bikeway protection back in 2021. See that bikeway in Streetsblog L.A.’s armadillo-spotting video.

Before: Elenda Street in 2021 – note the small black plastic “armadillo” protection

After: Elenda Street in 2026 (last week) – note the concrete curb protection

Earlier this year Culver City upgraded plastic-armadillo-protection to full concrete-curb protection, similar to Culver’s bikeways on Robertson Boulevard and Adams Boulevard (and nearby Santa Monica facilities). The improved 0.3-mile bikeway is located on Elenda Street from Washington Boulevard to Culver Boulevard, where it connects with the city’s revamped median bike/walk paths.

Elenda Street protected bikeway