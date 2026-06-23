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Eyes on the Street: Culver City Upgrades Elenda Street Bikeway

Existing armadillo-type protection has been upgraded to concrete curb protection
1:28 PM PDT on June 23, 2026
Eyes on the Street: Culver City Upgrades Elenda Street Bikeway
Newly upgraded concrete-curb-protected bikeway on Elenda Street in Culver City. Photos by Joe Linton
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Culver City recently upgraded its two-way protected bikeway along Elenda Street. Elenda was already a comfortable safe place to ride since the city installed armadillo-type bikeway protection back in 2021. See that bikeway in Streetsblog L.A.’s armadillo-spotting video.

Before: Elenda Street in 2021 – note the small black plastic “armadillo” protection
After: Elenda Street in 2026 (last week) – note the concrete curb protection

Earlier this year Culver City upgraded plastic-armadillo-protection to full concrete-curb protection, similar to Culver’s bikeways on Robertson Boulevard and Adams Boulevard (and nearby Santa Monica facilities). The improved 0.3-mile bikeway is located on Elenda Street from Washington Boulevard to Culver Boulevard, where it connects with the city’s revamped median bike/walk paths.

Elenda Street protected bikeway
New concrete curb protection on Elenda Street
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Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton

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bike lanes | Culver City

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