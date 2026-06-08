Eyes on the Street: Santa Monica Colorado Avenue Protected Bike Lanes Appear Complete

Santa Monica is installing concrete-curb-protected bike lanes on two well-biked east-west streets: Colorado Avenue and Broadway. Streetsblog was in the area last weekend and rode the Colorado Avenue facility, which appears complete.

City map/description of Colorado Avenue bikeway

The one-way westbound Colorado bikeway runs about 0.8 mile from 17th Street to 5th Street. The bikeway runs along the Metro E Line light rail tracks, from 17th Street/Santa Monica College Station to the line’s terminus in downtown Santa Monica. See brief earlier SBLA coverage of the project from February and April.

The new Colorado bikeway makes many bike network connections. The inland end connects to the protected bikeway on 17th, as well as the E Line bike/walk path. The beach end connects to the Colorado Avenue Esplanade, which gets bicyclists onto the iconic pier (closed for construction) and onto Ocean Avenue which connects via the California Incline to the beach bike/walk path.

East end of new Colorado Avenue bike lane, at the 17th Street Metro E Line Station

New Colorado Avenue bikeway connects people to the beach

The new Colorado bikeway features plenty of green pavement marking at conflict zones – mainly driveways and intersections

The west end of the new Colorado bikeway at the Metro E Line Downtown Santa Monica terminus station

Santa Monica’s much larger Broadway bikeway project is also making a lot of progress. It’s rideable, but not quite finished. The Broadway project is adding protected bike lanes both east- and westbound for 1.6-miles from 5th Street to 26th Street.