Eyes on the Street: Santa Monica Colorado Avenue Protected Bike Lanes Appear Complete
Santa Monica's Colorado Avenue protected bike lanes run westward along the Metro E Line from 17th Street Station to Downtown Santa Monica Station
By Joe Linton
4:17 PM PDT on June 8, 2026
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