SGV Connect 149: Azusa Twilight Criterium & Monrovia Pride

This week on SGV Connect, Chris brings us two lighter features on some fun outdoor events in the San Gabriel Foothill communities.

On Saturday, July 11th, the city of Azusa will host a Twilight Criterium race in its downtown. It’s an exciting race weekend for Californian cyclists, with the state championship happening the next day in Manhattan Beach, and the continuing celebration of 100 years of Route 66 in Azusa. Racers can register here. Here’s the transcript for Chris’ interview with Patrick Caro of Go Fast Andiamo and Jose Jimenez from the city of Azusa.

Happening this Saturday is the Monrovia Pride Book Festival, put on by Underdog Books. The event will feature dozens of authors, discussion panels, drag storytellers, and even a pet parade. You may remember we spoke with the previous owners of Underdog a few years back. Now the shop has new leadership, and has expanded operations into a more active non-profit and community safe space. Read a transcript of Chris’ interview with Underdog’s director, Kealie Mardell, here.