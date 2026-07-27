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Monday’s Headlines

Pasadena neighborhood greenways, Metro, ICE, homelessness, parking, Santa Monica, Griffith Park, Westlake Theater, heat wave, car-nage, and more
11:40 AM PDT on July 27, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
Newly plastic-bollard-protected bike lanes in Griffith Park. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • Pasadena Greenways Planning Meetings Tonight and Wednesday (Pasadena Now)
  • LAT Short Vid Looks At Approaches To Metro Transit Safety
  • More On Judge Siding With Burbank Against Metro In BRT Lawsuit (Burbank Leader)
  • ICE Terror Continues
    • L.A. DA Hochman Criticized For Not Prosecuting ICE Off-Duty Killing (Public Press)
    • Angelenos Protest ICE Killings (L.A. Taco)
    • Pasadenans Protest ICE Killings (LAT)
  • Annual Homeless Count Shows 8% Increase (LAist, L.A. Podcast, MV Voice, Daily News)
    • Advocates Criticize City Approach to Homelessness (Public Press)
    • Mayor Bass Criticizes Federal Housing Policies (L.A. Magazine)
    • Raman District Results Positive: Homelessness Declined (LAT)
    • Private Company ‘Ghost Town’ Clears Venice Encampments (L.A. Material)
  • Torched Looks At How L.A. Did During World Cup
  • Culver City Considering Raising Parking Citation Fines (CC Crossroads)
  • Blumenfield/L.A. Plans Second Phase Of ‘Reimagine Ventura Blvd’ (Valley NG)
  • Santa Monica Mayor Caroline Torosis’ State of the City (SaMo Next)
  • What Santa Monica Gets Right About Section 8 Housing (Capital & Main)
  • Implications Of Culver City vs. In-and-Out (LAT, KTLA)
  • Additional Phases Planned For Griffith Park Street Safety (Eastsider)
  • Shuttered Westlake Theater Could Become Arts Center (L.A. Local)
  • Santa Clarita’s Busiest Intersections (Signal)
  • Carnage: Pico Union Driver/Waymo/Pedestrian Crash Sends Two To Hospital (LAT, Eastsider, KABC)
    • North Hills Street Takeover Injures Onlookers, Driver Fled (KTLA, KABC)
    • LB Hit-and-Run Injures Two Motorized-Bike Riders (NBC4, KCAL)
    • More On 605 Pico Rivera Crash Death (LAT)
    • Motion Rejected To Overturn Driver Murder Charges In Malibu Students Killing (NBC4)
    • Hit and Run Driver Damages WeHo Restaurant Building (WeHo Times)
  • Global Warming: So Cal Heat To Continue Indefinitely (KTLA, KCAL)

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