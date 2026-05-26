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This Week In Livable Streets

Metro board meeting, 5 Freeway widening, T-Committee, Metro governance, and more
4:12 PM PDT on May 26, 2026
This Week In Livable Streets
Metro G Line Sepulveda detour station. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Metro board meeting, 5 Freeway widening, T-Committee, Metro governance, and more.

  • Wednesday 5/27 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet to discuss and vote on various items. Details at meeting agenda.
  • Wednesday 5/27 – Metro is reviewing possible governance changes to align with the expanding L.A. County Board of Supervisors. Learn more at the Metro board’s Governance Committee meeting at 1 p.m.
  • Wednesday 5/27 – Metro will host a 6 p.m. virtual update meeting regarding construction on its 5 Freeway widening project through North L.A. County. Find details at Eventbrite.
  • Thursday 5/28 – The Metro board will meet to discuss and vote on various items on its agenda. Find agenda and staff reports at Metro board meeting webpage.
  • Saturdays and Sundays through 6/14 – Metro will host free art/architecture tours of Union Station (in English and Spanish – see schedule). Tours start at 10:30 a.m. For schedule and to reserve a spot, go to Eventbrite.
  • Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:

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