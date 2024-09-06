Metro Van Nuys Light Rail Line Receives $893 Million in Federal Full Funding Grant Agreement

For U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, who grew up in Pacoima, Metro's planned East San Fernando Valley rail project represents "quality transportation options for the working people of the San Fernando Valley." The project will means "more opportunities for everybody " from families to businesses to tourists, Padilla elaborated.

Senator Alex Padilla welcomes the return of light rail to the San Fernando Valley after more than 70 years

Acting Federal Transit Administration Administrator Veronica Vanterpool envisioned ESFV rail riders "zipping through this corridor... seeing traffic congestion around you." She enumerated the project's broad suite of benefits - from improving mobility for transit riders, expanding access, increased economic activity, and improving air quality including reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Padilla and Vanterpool were among the many local, state and national dignitaries gathered this morning to celebrate the Federal Transit Administration awarding Metro $893 million for the ESFV project. The funds come in the form of a multi-year Full Funding Grant Agreement (FFGA) signed this morning.

Many speakers acknowledged the Biden/Harris Administration's leadership in making infrastructure a high priority, shepherding the passage of the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure bill which made this rail funding possible.

Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins stressed the transformational nature of the ESFV project, including Metro's first Cultural Competency Plan outlining community engagement, workforce training, and support for existing residents, businesses and community groups.

Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins signing the ceremonial Full Funding Grant Agreement for the East San Fernando Valley light rail project

The ~$3.6 billion new rail line will be located in the middle of Van Nuys Boulevard, initially extending 6.7 miles from the G (Orange) Line to San Fernando Road, with an anticipated additional 2.5-mile phase extending north along San Fernando Road.

ESFV rail funding comes from three main sources: Metro Measure M sales tax, California TIRCP (Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program) grant, and today's federal FFGA.

In late 2022, Metro kicked off an early $9 million phase of pre-construction (mainly utility relocation). In early 2023, the state awarded $600 million for the project. Design and engineering work is ongoing via a Progressive Design Build (PDB) contract. Full construction is expected to get underway this calendar year, and is anticipated to finish in 2031.