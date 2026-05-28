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Thursday’s Headlines

ICE, Metro fare payment, Griffith Park, NoHo-Pasadena BRT, SB79, 710 stub, car-nage and more.
10:24 AM PDT on May 28, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
Newly opened plastic-bollard-protected bike lanes in Griffith Park. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • Some Soccer Fans Boycotting World Cup Due to ICE Presence (Public Press)
  • More On Metro Debuting Credit Card Payment for Transit (KTLA)
  • New Griffith Park Bike Lanes Are Officially Open (KTLA, L.A. Magazine)
  • More On Metro NoHo-Pasadena BRT Groundbreaking (Daily News)
  • Beverly Hills Had Made 10 Arrests At New D Line Station (Beverly Press)
  • L.A. City Council PLUM Committee Approves SB79 Response (Beverly Press)
  • Alhambra Debates Future Of 710 Freeway Stub (Colorado Blvd)
  • Poll Shows Tight Race For L.A. Mayor (LAT, NBC4)
  • Pasadena Commission To Approve Bus Plan (Pasadena Now)
  • High Gas Prices Spur Agencies To Reduce Driving Operations (KCAL)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills South L.A. Driver (KTLA)
    • Driver Killed In Irvine Multi-Vehicle Crash (KTLA)
    • Motorcyclist Killed In Solo Crash In La Crescenta (GNP)

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Joe Linton

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