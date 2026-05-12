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Tuesday’s Headlines

ICE, Glendale, La Crescenta, SB 79, D Line, Metrolink, Metro Lost and Found, car-nage, and more
10:31 AM PDT on May 12, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Metrolink photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • ICE Detains Boyle Heights Food Vendors (BH Beat)
  • Metrolink Plans Service Reduction, Fare Increase (SCV News)
  • Glendale Resident Complains About New Bike Lanes (CV Weekly)
  • La Crescenta Group Complains About Scaled Back Affordable Housing (CV Weekly)
  • South Pasadenan Sees Trouble Ahead In SB79 State Transit-Oriented Housing Law
  • More On the D Line Opening (L.A. Podcast, Urbanize, Sentinel, Transiting Los Angeles)
  • Xtown Graphs L.A. Real Estate/Housing Stats
  • Pasadena Councilmember To Host 710 Freeway Town Hall (Pasadena Now)
  • LAist Profiles Metro Lost-and-Found
  • Carnage: Driver Killed, 3 Hospitalized In Sunland Crash (KTLA)
    • Person Killed In 60 Freeway Crash In Riverside County (KTLA)
    • DUI Driver Crashes Into Pasadena Home (KTLA)
    • Injury Crash Sends Driver Off Bridge In Santa Clarita (SC Signal)
  • World Cup Starts In 30 Days (Spectrum1)

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