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SGV Connect 147: Living Schools and the Covina City Council Race

The executive director of Active SGV updates us on an exciting project for El Monte schools and we begin our election 2026 coverage.
11:51 AM PDT on April 30, 2026
SGV Connect 147: Living Schools and the Covina City Council Race

This week’s SGV Connect returns to our two-interview format. Let’s get right into it.

First, Damien Newton and David Diaz discuss the Living School Yards program in El Monte, which aims to transform school yards into greener, safer spaces. The first completed project includes planting 46 new trees, creating outdoor classrooms, and installing play areas. Student input was crucial in the design process.

You can read a transcript of the podcast, here. You can find out more about this weekend’s Green School Tour, here.

Next, Chris talks with Dr. Bri Serrano, a candidate for Covina City Council District 5 in the 2026 election. Serrano emphasized his commitment to affordability, transparency, and safety. He criticized the city’s use of Flock cameras, and proposed a ban on city employees serving as federal agents. Serrano highlighted his slate’s commitment to grassroots funding, with an average donation of $206. He addressed mobility issues, advocating for better bus routes and safer bike lanes. Serrano also criticized the proposed battery energy storage system’s proximity to residential areas and recreational facilities. 

You can read a transcript of the podcast, here.

Streetsblog’s San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the A Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.” Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays!

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Damien Newton
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Chris Greenspon
Chris Greenspon is the San Gabriel Valley Reporter for Streetsblog L.A. and co-host for SGV Connect.

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