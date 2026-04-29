SGV Connect 147: Damien Newton Interviews David Diaz

Damien Newton:

We’re recording on Zencastr, as mentioned in the pre-show. I’m Damien Newton, here with David Diaz, Executive Director of ActiveSGV. Today, we’re talking about the work ActiveSGV has been doing to help transform schoolyards in El Monte into greener, safer, and more welcoming spaces.

Welcome back, David—you’ve been on the podcast a few times. Let’s start with an overview of the Living Schoolyards program.

David Diaz:

Thanks, Damien. Happy to be back.

A couple of years ago, the El Monte City School District, the Trust for Public Land, and ActiveSGV formed a partnership through CAL FIRE to green and transform three schoolyards in the district, including Cortada and Gidley Elementary Schools.

We’re excited to report that after a couple of years of work, we’ve held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Cortada Elementary. The transformation covers nearly two and a half acres and includes 46 new trees, new play spaces, a nature-based play area, five outdoor classrooms, and a complete shift in the feel of the campus.

The other schools are on track for completion this summer and fall, and we’ll be hosting additional ribbon-cutting and community celebration events.

Damien Newton:

I’m a big fan of outdoor classrooms. My kids were in LAUSD, and those were always their favorite days—any time a teacher said, “Let’s go outside,” it was a highlight.

What’s it like for students to have that option regularly? You mentioned a “vibe shift,” but how does this improve the learning experience?

David Diaz:

It really changes the entire environment. One of the best parts of this work is hearing directly from students, teachers, and administrators. Things we might take for granted have a huge impact on people who are on campus every day.

For example, we added a walking trail. Students could always walk around the field before, but they didn’t. Now, the trail is one of their favorite features. When we ask them about it, they say they love it.

We also installed a “peekaboo rock”—a U-shaped climbing structure—and it’s brought a lot of joy to students. Along with the outdoor classrooms, these features have transformed a campus that had never seen this kind of investment before.

Damien Newton:

I read about that rock, and it reminded me of a climbing structure I loved as a kid. It’s great to see something like that on campus.

It sounds like you really captured the essence of it with that “vibe shift.”

David Diaz:

Exactly—it’s all about the vibes.

What’s especially meaningful is that the design was led by students, teachers, and school staff. The Trust for Public Land held participatory design sessions, and ActiveSGV and the school district collected over 300 student surveys.

Students helped choose the type of rock, the seating, the layout of play areas, and even whether they wanted a walking trail. Now they can see that their input directly shaped their environment. That’s powerful—they participated in a process and can see the results in their daily lives.

Damien Newton:

That’s such an important lesson—showing students they have agency and can influence their surroundings. That wasn’t really part of my experience growing up.

Now you’re not just asking for input on small things—you’re involving them in major decisions about their campus.

David Diaz:

Absolutely, and credit goes to our partners at the Trust for Public Land for leading that engagement work.

Damien Newton:

One thing Streetsblog often highlights is how ActiveSGV builds long-term relationships, not just one-off projects.

Does this partnership with the school continue? Are there opportunities for programming like bike safety, or is the focus shifting to other campuses?

David Diaz:

It’s both. Addressing the climate crisis requires multiple strategies at once.

We’ve worked with the El Monte City School District for over a decade, and that relationship continues. We’re exploring similar improvements—like outdoor classrooms, gardens, and urban forestry—at at least four more schools.

We’re also offering bike safety classes, where students learn the rules of the road and practice riding in a safe environment.

Even before this project, we partnered with TreePeople to prioritize tree planting along routes where students walk to school. It’s all about addressing multiple needs at once and creating safer, greener communities.

Damien Newton:

One goal of this podcast is to highlight projects outside major cities—work happening in places like the San Gabriel Valley that could inspire others.

If someone in another state is listening and thinking, “This is great—how do we do it?” can you talk about the funding and partnerships behind it?

David Diaz:

Sure. This started with a community needs assessment in El Monte to identify priorities. One key insight was that people were already using school campuses as open space.

That led to a successful proposal for Measure W funding to transform a decommissioned school into a six-acre public park—the Norwood Greening Project—which received about $10 million.

From there, we pursued CAL FIRE funding for school greening and secured about $6 million to transform three campuses. Most of the improvements are grant-funded.

The school district also passed a voter-approved bond, which helps cover additional improvements like playgrounds or shade structures.

While this project is large—about $2 million per campus—smaller projects can cost $20,000 to $30,000. It really depends on the scope and what each school wants.

Damien Newton:

We’re almost out of time, so I like to end by asking: what’s one thing I should have asked but didn’t?

David Diaz:

If people want to see these projects in action, we’re hosting a Living Schoolyards tour on Saturday, May 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Several school sites will be open, and attendees can choose where to go. Representatives will be on-site to give tours and answer questions.

You can find more information and sign up at GreenSGVTour.com.

Damien Newton:

We’ll include links to that in the show notes on Streetsblog LA.

Thanks again for joining us, David. ActiveSGV is becoming a regular on the podcast, and we always appreciate having you.

David Diaz:

Thanks, Damien. Appreciate it.