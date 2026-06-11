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Thursday’s Headlines

Cesar Rodriguez LBPD settlement, sidewalks, Men's World Cup soccer, Eastside E Line extension, Metrolink, Long Beach, Beverly Hills, car-nage, and more
10:40 AM PDT on June 11, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
L.A. World Cup matches start tomorrow, Friday June 12 and continue through Friday July 10
  • Mother Settles Lawsuit For $1M Over Son Cesar Rodriguez Being Crushed To Death By Metro Train During LBPD Fare Enforcement (LB Post)
  • Construction To Begin On LB Orange Avenue Bikeway This Year (LB Post)
  • South L.A.’s Damaged Sidewalks Are Awful (LAT 404 video)
  • BH Beat Previews Eastside Metro E Line Extension Project
  • Person Injured When Driver Rear-Ended Metro Train In DTLB (LB Post)
  • Metrolink Launches Contactless Payment Pilot (Spectrum1)
  • L.A. Plans To Install 8-Foot Fence Around MacArthur Park (L.A. Local)
  • Beverly Hills Adopts SB79 Plan (Beverly Press)
  • 230-Apartment Mixed-Use Opens Near Wilshire/Western Station (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Irvine Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • $200M Awarded In Grossman/Erickson Car Racing Killings (KTLA)
  • Election Recaps: Voters Largely Supported City Hall Status Quo (LAT, MV Voice)
  • Men’s World Cup Soccer Kicks Off Today In Mexico (Al Jazeera, KTLA)
    • L.A. SoFi Stadium Hosts 8 World Cup Matches, Starting Tomorrow (LAist)
    • How World Cup Is Impacting Inglewood and South L.A. (L.A. Local)
    • World Cup Tourism Not Meeting Expectations (LAist)

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