Thursday’s Headlines
Cesar Rodriguez LBPD settlement, sidewalks, Men's World Cup soccer, Eastside E Line extension, Metrolink, Long Beach, Beverly Hills, car-nage, and more
By Joe Linton
10:40 AM PDT on June 11, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
Guest Editorial: Burbank Voters Approved Transit. Why Is City Hall Still Fighting It?
Burbank's elected officials are hearing from residents who support transit rather than only from those who oppose it
June 11, 2026
2026 Primary Election Results Round-Up: Strong Voter Support for Most Livable Streets Candidates
Streetsblog analyzes the 2026 June 2 primary election results, including how the November run-off takes shape pitting Mayor Karen Bass vs. challenger Councilmember Nithya Raman
June 10, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
ICE, State Senate runoff, Westwood VA, D Line, Tom LaBonge, car-nage and more
June 10, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Bass/Raman runoff, Measure ER, ICE, Long Beach, SB79, Venice Dell, World Cup, Santa Monica, car-nage, and more
June 9, 2026
Eyes on the Street: Santa Monica Colorado Avenue Protected Bike Lanes Appear Complete
Santa Monica's Colorado Avenue protected bike lanes run westward along the Metro E Line from 17th Street Station to Downtown Santa Monica Station
June 8, 2026