Guest Editorial: Burbank Voters Approved Transit. Why Is City Hall Still Fighting It?

If you’re a regular Streetsblog reader, you’ve probably seen this story before.

A voter-approved transit project promises better mobility, safer streets, and more transportation choices. A vocal opposition group emerges. Local officials start talking about delays, new studies, and reasons why the project can’t move forward.

What makes Burbank different is that we’re fighting back.

The North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit project was approved as part of Measure M, the countywide transportation measure supported by Los Angeles County voters in 2016. Yet today, the City of Burbank is still attempting to delay the project. The city has pushed for a new Environmental Impact Report despite years of planning and environmental review already completed through Metro’s process. More recently, Metro filed suit against Burbank over what it alleges are efforts to obstruct implementation of the project.

And Burbank appears prepared to keep fighting.

Taxpayers should be asking why their city is spending public resources trying to stop infrastructure that voters already approved.

But this story isn’t just about obstruction. It’s about organizing.

Nearly two years ago, a small group of us founded Strong Towns Burbank because we were tired of watching the same anti-housing, anti-transit, anti-change voices dominate local conversations. We believed there were residents who wanted safer streets, more transportation choices, fiscally responsible growth, and a city willing to plan for the future.

We were right.

When the BRT project came before the Transportation Commission in 2024, not a single person spoke in support.

Not one.

Since then, Strong Towns Burbank members and our allies have spent years showing up. We organized around Metro meetings. We educated neighbors. We built relationships with other advocacy groups. We knocked on doors, wrote letters, sent emails, and spoke at public meetings.

When the cooperative agreement came before City Council in 2024, 33 supporters showed up.

At the most recent Council meeting, supporters generated more than 100 emails and 45 public comments.

For the first time in years, Burbank’s elected officials are hearing from residents who support transit rather than only from those who oppose it.

And we’re growing.

Opponents of the project often point to concerns about SB 79 and future transit-oriented housing. Those concerns deserve discussion, but they are not a reason to oppose BRT.

When SB 79 becomes law, Burbank can adopt a local implementation strategy that promotes missing-middle housing—duplexes, fourplexes, courtyard apartments, and townhomes—while preserving neighborhood character and ensuring growth happens thoughtfully. The answer to housing concerns is local planning, not blocking transit.

The bigger issue is whether Burbank will embrace the future or continue spending public resources fighting it.

That’s where Streetsblog readers come in.

The June 30 Burbank City Council meeting may be the most important public meeting yet in this fight. Opponents will be there. They always are.

We need supporters there too.

If you’ve ever been frustrated watching cities delay bike lanes, road diets, bus lanes, housing, or safer street projects because a small group opposed them, this is one of those moments where showing up can make a difference.

Email the Burbank City Council today at citycouncil@burbankca.gov and tell them to stop wasting taxpayer dollars fighting a voter-approved transportation project. Tell them to work with Metro instead of against it.

Then join us on June 30.

Strong Towns Burbank has spent two years building a movement for a stronger, safer, and more connected city. We’ve come a long way from zero supporters speaking at public meetings.

But we need your help.

Burbank voters approved transit. It’s time for City Hall to start listening.