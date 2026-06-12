Skip to content
Sponsored
Safety

Friday’s Headlines

The World Cup is here! Partake of Metro's enhanced service and/or Metrolink's supplemental service. Kick It in the Park at one of the city's watch parties. Check out the FIFA Fan Festival. Or visit David Beckham's new star on Hollywood Boulevard.
10:42 AM PDT on June 12, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
From the archives, youth turn Exposition Park parking lots into a makeshift pitch. Sahra Sulaiman (2012)

The World Cup is here! Partake of Metro’s enhanced service and/or Metrolink’s supplemental service. Kick It in the Park at one of the city’s watch parties. Check out the FIFA Fan Festival. Or visit David Beckham’s new star on Hollywood Boulevard.

  • L.A. Charter Reform seems to have lost the little momentum it had. Key reforms – including LAPD oversight and the creation of new districts – are likely to be kicked well down the road. L.A. Squawk Box has the run down. Tune into the Rules Committee today at 1 p.m.
  • Duarte students uncover the history of a community buried by freeways (LAist)
  • This Silverlake staircase is an important LGBTQ+ historical site (LA Public Press)
  • If you know Central Ave, you know the 27th Street Bakery – a staple in the community for 70 years. The employees are staples, too. One, Maximina Rodriguez is retiring after 43 years there. (LA Local)
  • HUD halts federal homeless dollars to LA-area’s lead agency, citing mismanagement (LAist, CalMatters)
  • Unhoused people comprise a disproportionately high number of those murdered in L.A. (LAist/LA Local)
  • Unfounded claims of homeless voter fraud roil L.A. We went to Skid Row for answers (LAT)
  • North Hollywood hit-and-run leaves woman dead (KTLA)
  • We’re into year two of the mass deportation machine in L.A. Keep up with L.A. Taco’s Daily Memo.
  • 5 things to know about California’s backlog of police shooting investigations (CalMatters)
  • A D.C. lawyer spent years fighting a $100 ticket from a speed cam; what are the implications for speed cams going up in other communities? (NOTUS)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA; National Headlines at Streetsblog USA

Share on Facebook Share on Bluesky

Read More:

Safety

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Safety

SGV Connect 148: World Cup, 6-7 Edition

June 12, 2026
NoHo-Pasadena BRT

Guest Editorial: Burbank Voters Approved Transit. Why Is City Hall Still Fighting It?

June 11, 2026
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

June 11, 2026
Election 2026

2026 Primary Election Results Round-Up: Strong Voter Support for Most Livable Streets Candidates

June 10, 2026
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

June 10, 2026
See all posts