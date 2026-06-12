Friday’s Headlines

The World Cup is here! Partake of Metro’s enhanced service and/or Metrolink’s supplemental service. Kick It in the Park at one of the city’s watch parties. Check out the FIFA Fan Festival. Or visit David Beckham’s new star on Hollywood Boulevard.

L.A. Charter Reform seems to have lost the little momentum it had. Key reforms – including LAPD oversight and the creation of new districts – are likely to be kicked well down the road. L.A. Squawk Box has the run down. Tune into the Rules Committee today at 1 p.m.

Duarte students uncover the history of a community buried by freeways (LAist)

This Silverlake staircase is an important LGBTQ+ historical site (LA Public Press)

If you know Central Ave, you know the 27th Street Bakery – a staple in the community for 70 years. The employees are staples, too. One, Maximina Rodriguez is retiring after 43 years there. (LA Local)

HUD halts federal homeless dollars to LA-area’s lead agency, citing mismanagement (LAist, CalMatters)

Unhoused people comprise a disproportionately high number of those murdered in L.A. (LAist/LA Local)

Unfounded claims of homeless voter fraud roil L.A. We went to Skid Row for answers (LAT)

North Hollywood hit-and-run leaves woman dead (KTLA)

We’re into year two of the mass deportation machine in L.A. Keep up with L.A. Taco’s Daily Memo.

5 things to know about California’s backlog of police shooting investigations (CalMatters)

A D.C. lawyer spent years fighting a $100 ticket from a speed cam; what are the implications for speed cams going up in other communities? (NOTUS)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA; National Headlines at Streetsblog USA