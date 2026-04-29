SGV Connect 147: Chris Greenspon and Dr. Bri Serrano

Chris Greenspon:

We’re at Covina City Park with Dr. Bri Serrano. He is a candidate for Covina City Council District 5 in the upcoming 2026 election. Why don’t you introduce yourself to our listeners for SGV Connect?

Bri Serrano:

Hi everyone, Dr. Bri Serrano here, he/they pronouns. I’m excited to be running for Covina City Council District 5. I am here to make Covina more affordable for working families, ensure there is transparency in regard to our City Council and administration, as well as provide holistic safety to the residents of Covina.

Chris Greenspon:

Kind of ate my lunch a little bit there, but why do you think the City Council needs you?

Bri Serrano:

I was called to run for office last year after years of advocating to the City Council—about five years now. As a tenant in the City of Covina, where I’ve lived for eight and a half years, I’ve seen the need for affordability for working families.

Due to the recent ICE raids last year, I was involved in rapid response efforts as well as mutual aid, and I saw what I believe to be corruption in our city that recently came out in the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. There is very much a need for more accessibility and direct communication from the city, as well as concern over the battery energy storage system now being proposed on Edna Place.

So I felt called to run for City Council in District 5 and decided to move forward as a candidate.

Chris Greenspon:

Are you running on a slate with other candidates? If so, could you briefly give us a rundown of how many and who they are?

Bri Serrano:

Yes. There are four of us: myself in District 5, Sarah Risby in District 3, where there is an incumbent, Neil Polzin, who is running for re-election as City Treasurer, and Susan Zermeno, who is running for City Clerk.

All of us have committed to not taking any corporate PAC money—no big oil money, no pharma money—nothing besides ethical funding from organizations or individuals. All of our campaigns are grassroots-funded.

At this point, I have about 70 contributions, and my average donation is about $206.

Chris Greenspon:

If one or more of you are elected, how do you plan to work with colleagues with whom you’ve already had a contentious relationship?

Bri Serrano:

That’s a great question. I would rely on logic.

For example, the City of Covina currently uses 27 Flock cameras. In California, multiple cities are undergoing litigation due to privacy concerns related to these cameras. Residents have sued cities because people have been able to hack into the systems and track individuals, even following them or their children home.

I would not want Covina to be put in a situation where it faces unnecessary lawsuits that could cost taxpayer dollars—funds that could otherwise be used to support basic needs like childcare, groceries, or public transportation.

So I would prioritize the well-being and safety of residents over the risk of unnecessary litigation, including concerns about surveillance and enforcement practices.

Chris Greenspon:

In an official capacity, what do you believe could be done regarding ICE raids?

Bri Serrano:

I think there should be a review of Flock cameras, and potentially a ban. We also need to ensure that the city’s information technology systems are as strong as possible, so data cannot be accessed by unauthorized parties.

Additionally, under current California law, some city employees, including police officers, can serve as federal agents. I would want to propose a ban preventing city employees from acting in that capacity.

To build trust with the community, residents need to know that city employees are not working in cooperation with ICE, whether on or off the job.

Chris Greenspon:

Pivoting now, many elected officials in the San Gabriel Valley win office with just a few thousand votes. Who are you trying to reach in the electorate?

Bri Serrano:

I’m trying to reach everyone.

In Covina, some members of the current City Council have developed close relationships with large real estate interests and corporations, including RWE, which has proposed the battery energy storage system.

This project has environmental and safety implications that affect everyone in the city, regardless of political affiliation. So my campaign is focused on being people-centered and prioritizing residents over corporate interests.

Chris Greenspon:

What’s your position on Covina and the region’s mobility needs?

Bri Serrano:

I’ve spoken with many residents in both Covina and unincorporated areas. There are issues with bus service, particularly with frequency on weekends and holidays.

I’ve also met seniors who are essentially homebound and unable to access transportation for medical appointments, yet are required to travel long distances just to qualify for accessible transit services. That’s a major barrier.

There are also safety concerns. In District 5, especially at Workman and Hollenbeck, there have been multiple collisions, including fatalities. Residents have asked for improvements like protected turn signals to address speeding.

More broadly, we need safer infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists, including fully separated bike lanes. Covina had a long-term goal to improve bicycle infrastructure, but progress has been slow, and I would want to revisit that plan.

Chris Greenspon:

What do you think of the multimodal projects Covina has developed, like the recreation village, bus stop improvements, or the skate park?

Bri Serrano:

The bus stops are a positive improvement. The recreation village is a good idea in theory, but its proximity to the proposed battery storage site raises concerns about safety and environmental impacts.

As for recreation, there are disparities across the city. Some facilities are in good condition, while others need maintenance. For example, I’ve heard concerns about safety issues at one skate park.

There are also areas in District 5 that lack basic infrastructure like street lighting, which creates safety concerns for residents.

Chris Greenspon:

Tell us a little more about your day job and any experience relevant to serving in public office.

Bri Serrano:

For the past 13 years, I’ve worked in higher education. I earned my PhD two years ago.

Currently, I serve as Assistant Dean and Director of the Queer Resource Center for the Claremont Colleges, working across all seven campuses. That role involves coordinating with administrators, faculty, students, alumni, and parents, and navigating complex institutional systems.

Previously, I worked in the California State University system as both staff and faculty, participated in union and shared governance processes, and contributed to policy development. Some of my research has also informed Supreme Court policy briefs.

I’m excited to bring that experience to local government in Covina, where I’ve lived for over eight years and plan to stay long-term.

Chris Greenspon:

Bri Serrano, thank you so much for joining us on SGV Connect.

Bri Serrano:

Thank you.