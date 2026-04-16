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Thursday’s Headlines

LAX, Whittier, MacArthur Park, South Pasadena, Panorama City, car-nage, and more
8:56 AM PDT on April 16, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
LAX People Mover photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • LAX People Mover Testing Getting Underway (LAT)
  • More On “Sea Change” Whittier Council Elections (Whittier Daily News)
  • World Cup Viewing Party To Close Wilshire Through MacArthur Park (L.A. Local)
  • So. Pasadena Parents Push For Safety Upgrades (So. Pasadenan)
  • Rep Rivas Secures $250K For Sidewalk/Access Project In Panorama City (SFV Sun)
  • Mixed Use Affordable Housing Proposed at Wilshire/Crenshaw (Larchmont Buzz)
  • Trees Throw Shade At SM Bike Lane (SM Next)
  • Carnage: 1 Dead, 1 Injured In Wrong-Way Palmdale Crash (KTLA)
    • Driver Who Killed LB Cyclist, Charged With Manslaughter (LB Post)
    • Driver Smashes Into WeHo Fire Hydrant (WeHo Times)
    • Truck Driver Crashes Taking Out Part Of Sound Wall On 91 Freeway (LB Post)
    • Family Recovering From NoHo Hit-and-Run Crash (KABC)
  • CA Ocean Water At Record Highs (LAT)
  • CA Snowpack At Record Low (KTLA)
  • Boston Looks To Eliminate Parking Minimums For New Housing (SB Mass)

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Joe Linton

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