This Week In Livable Streets

Metro L.A. River path deadline, Transit Equity Day celebrates Rosa Parks, Whittier Narrows ride, Metro Public Safety, and more.
- Monday 2/2 - L.A. River bike/walk path draft Environmental Impact Report path comments are due today. Details at last week's SBLA explainer.
- Thursday 2/5 - Metro's Public Safety Advisory Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Details at Eventbrite.
- Wednesday 2/6 - Metro and other public transit agencies will offer free rides for Transit Equity Day - Rosa Parks' birthday.
- Saturday 2/7 - Metro and the Willowbrook Inclusion Network (WIN) invite the community to celebrate Rosa Parks Day with the Roots & Routes Creek to Station activation. The event will feature live performances, a community drum circle, and local food vendors, plus a special off-site activation at Compton Creek—featuring a guided photo walk and a live podcast recording that explore the theme of connection between movement, place, and people. Come to Rosa Parks A/C Line Station on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details at Metro's The Source.
- Saturday 2/7 - ActiveSGV will host a ~14-mile E-asy Access bike Ride to Whittier Narrows from the Jeff Seymour Family Center in El Monte. Explore the San Gabriel Valley’s waterway trail network and learn about work toward a sustainable water future. Details at Eventbrite.
- Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.
- Ongoing: scheduled Metro service alerts:
- Metro G Line construction bus/bike detours are in effect through 2027.