This Week In Livable Streets

Metro L.A. River path deadline, Transit Equity Day celebrates Rosa Parks, Whittier Narrows ride, Metro Public Safety, and more.

7:31 PM PST on February 2, 2026

Transit Equity Day is Wednesday February 4, 2026

Metro L.A. River path deadline, Transit Equity Day celebrates Rosa Parks, Whittier Narrows ride, Metro Public Safety, and more.

  • Monday 2/2 - L.A. River bike/walk path draft Environmental Impact Report path comments are due today. Details at last week's SBLA explainer.
  • Thursday 2/5 - Metro's Public Safety Advisory Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Details at Eventbrite.
  • Wednesday 2/6 - Metro and other public transit agencies will offer free rides for Transit Equity Day - Rosa Parks' birthday.
Celebrate Rosa Parks Day this Saturday at Routes & Routes Creek to Station
  • Saturday 2/7 - Metro and the Willowbrook Inclusion Network (WIN) invite the community to celebrate Rosa Parks Day with the Roots & Routes Creek to Station activation. The event will feature live performances, a community drum circle, and local food vendors, plus a special off-site activation at Compton Creek—featuring a guided photo walk and a live podcast recording that explore the theme of connection between movement, place, and people. Come to Rosa Parks A/C Line Station on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details at Metro's The Source.
  • Saturday 2/7 - ActiveSGV will host a ~14-mile E-asy Access bike Ride to Whittier Narrows from the Jeff Seymour Family Center in El Monte. Explore the San Gabriel Valley’s waterway trail network and learn about work toward a sustainable water future. Details at Eventbrite.
  • Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.
  • Ongoing: scheduled Metro service alerts:
