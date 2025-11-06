Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:47 AM PST on November 6, 2025

CicLAvia – photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • ICE Terror Continues (L.A. Taco)
    • Mother Pleads For Son In Response To ICE Abducting Toddler In Cypress Park (BH Beat)
    • ICE Detains Valley Teenager Walking Dog (SFV Sun)
    • ICE Reporters Shouldn't Need War Reporter Protection (Public Press)
  • Streets for All Alert: Tell Metro To Fund CicLAvia
  • Abundant Housing Alert: Prioritize Housing People Over Parking Cars
  • Malibu Approved Watered-Down PCH Safety Features (Biking in L.A.)
  • LAPD Refuses To Release Crime Data (LAist)
  • L.A. Council Approves Studying Response To SB79 State Housing Law (Beverly Press)
  • How Much Landlords Can Raise Rent In So Cal (LAist, watch short)
  • More On South Whittier Street/Bike Improvements (Urbanize)
  • Santa Monica Installing New Bus Shelters (SM Next)
  • Watch LAT's Visit To the Metro Library
  • Carnage: Driver Killed In Mid-City 10 Freeway Crash (KTLA, KCAL)
    • LAPD Investigating One Porter Ranch Crash, DUI Hit-and-Run In Second Crash (KCAL)
    • SaMo Hit-and-Run Suspect Arrested In Chicago (SMDP)
    • Santa Clarita Crash Sends Two To Hospital (SC Signal)
  • How Rail Electrification Would Benefit So Cal (The Urban Condition)
  • House Republicans Sue To Block Redistricting (Spectrum 1)
  • Helsinki Congestion Pricing Lessons For L.A., Or Not? (SBLA short)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

