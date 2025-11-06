Thursday’s Headlines

- ICE Terror Continues (L.A. Taco)
- Mother Pleads For Son In Response To ICE Abducting Toddler In Cypress Park (BH Beat)
- ICE Detains Valley Teenager Walking Dog (SFV Sun)
- ICE Reporters Shouldn't Need War Reporter Protection (Public Press)
- Streets for All Alert: Tell Metro To Fund CicLAvia
- Abundant Housing Alert: Prioritize Housing People Over Parking Cars
- Malibu Approved Watered-Down PCH Safety Features (Biking in L.A.)
- LAPD Refuses To Release Crime Data (LAist)
- L.A. Council Approves Studying Response To SB79 State Housing Law (Beverly Press)
- How Much Landlords Can Raise Rent In So Cal (LAist, watch short)
- Raman Wants To Reform L.A. City Rent Control (CD4 Instagram)
- More On South Whittier Street/Bike Improvements (Urbanize)
- Santa Monica Installing New Bus Shelters (SM Next)
- Watch LAT's Visit To the Metro Library
- Carnage: Driver Killed In Mid-City 10 Freeway Crash (KTLA, KCAL)
- How Rail Electrification Would Benefit So Cal (The Urban Condition)
- House Republicans Sue To Block Redistricting (Spectrum 1)
- Helsinki Congestion Pricing Lessons For L.A., Or Not? (SBLA short)
