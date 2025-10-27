This Week In Livable Streets

Active Streets Corazón del Valle open streets this Sunday, Halloween, SB 79 at PLUM, and more.
- Tuesday 10/28 - The 2 p.m. meeting [agenda] of L.A. City Council Planning and Land Use Management (PLUM) Committee will consider a motion that could curb some benefits of SB 79, recently approved state legislation designed to foster transit-oriented development. Abundant Housing L.A. put out an alert asking people to email the city council in support of more housing near transit.
- Friday 10/31 - Friday is Halloween, the deadliest day of the year for pedestrians killed by drivers. Make plans not to drive. If you must drive, please drive slowly and carefully.
- Sunday 11/2 - Active Streets Corazón del Valle open streets is this Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free, fun, family-friendly event closes five miles of streets to cars. Participants can start anywhere on the route and bike, walk, jog, skate, etc. as much or as little as you like. To get there, bicyclists can take the LARIO bike path on the Rio Hondo (that path goes from Arcadia to Long Beach.) The route is very near the El Monte Metrolink Station and the El Monte Bus Station, which is served by frequent Metro J/Silver Line and Foothill Transit Silver Streak buses. The closest Metro rail station is the A Line Arcadia Station, which is about five miles from the route. Event details at Active Streets.
- Ongoing: scheduled Metro service alerts:
- Metro G Line construction detours are in effect through 2027.
- Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help:
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org