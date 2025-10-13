Skip to Content
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Metro board committee meetings, 710 Freeway, East SFV rail, and more

4:13 PM PDT on October 13, 2025

Metro G Line construction last week. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Wednesday 10/15 - The Metro board will convene committee meetings to discuss and vote on various agenda items in advance of next week's full board meeting. Find agendas and staff reports at Metro board webpage.
  • Thursday 10/16 - Metro will host a 6 p.m. virtual public meeting on its 710 Freeway Corridor project, now called the Long Beach-East L.A. Corridor Mobility Investment Plan. (Metro and Caltrans had planned to add dozens of new 710 Freeway lane-miles, but due to community resistance, trimmed that to just four added lane-miles.) Meeting details at Eventbrite.
  • Saturday 10/19 - Metro will host a 10 a.m. virtual community meeting on its under construction East San Fernando Valley Light Rail project. Meeting details at Eventbrite.
  • Ongoing: scheduled Metro service alerts:
  • Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help:

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

