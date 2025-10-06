Monday’s Headlines

- ICE Terror Continues
- Angelenos Rally Against ICE, For Health Care (LAT)
- L.A. Podcast Talks War on Cities, Fire Aftermath, Wages, More
- SAFE Releases Report On Human/Fiscal Costs Of Red Light Running
- Long Beach City Report Shares Speed Camera Plans
- L.A. City Parking Meter Rates Going Up (LAist, NBC4)
- Pasadena CSC Alert To Support Safe Greenways
- Public Press On Metro L.A. River Path Project Delays
- LAT Reviews History Of El Segundo Chevron Enviro Issues
- Ktown Renters Oppose Parking-to-ADU Conversion (Public Press)
- Litigated Venice Dell Affordable Housing Delays, Funding (Mar Vista Voice, Yo Venice, Urbanize)
- LEJ Explains Explores the Closed Hollywood Argyle/Yucca Slip Lane
- Santa Monica Replacing Pier Bridge, Improving Walkability (SM Next)
- Glendale Board Approves 149-Unit Housing, Despite Massing Concerns (CV Weekly)
- Metrolink Train Strikes/Kills Pedestrian In Burbank (KTLA)
- Carnage: No Major Injuries In Head-On Fountain Ave Crash (WeHo Times)
- La Crescenta Ave. Rehabilitation Project Completion Delayed (GNP)
- Newsom Signs Legislation For Lyft/Uber Drivers Bargaining Rights (LAT, LAist)
