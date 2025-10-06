Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

12:03 PM PDT on October 6, 2025

Photo of L.A. River Path by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

CicLAvia returns to the Heart of L.A., plus Long Beach speed cameras, Pasadena neighborhood greenways, Alhambra 710 stub, Metro project meetings, and more

October 6, 2025
SGV

Workshop for 710 Stub Conversion set for Wednesday October 8

Possible design elements for an arterial roadway look promising.

October 6, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

October 3, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

October 2, 2025
L.A. River Bike Path

Metro L.A. River Path Project: Delays and Rising Costs

It will likely take leadership from L.A. City and L.A. County elected officials to get Metro's L.A. River path project out of the limbo it has been trapped in for the last half-decade

October 1, 2025
