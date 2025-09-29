Skip to Content
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

4:55 PM PDT on September 29, 2025

The Boo Boo Brigade Bonanza teach-in is tomorrow

River bike path meetings, Boo-Boo Brigade teach-in, Metro 105 Freeway expansion, adopt a corner, and more.

  • Throughout September - September is So. Cal. Transit Month. Move L.A. and others will host a series of events, from bus rides to panel discussions and more. Details at Transit Month event website.
  • Tuesday 9/30 - Tomorrow morning, L.A. Walks, Public Matters, FastLink DTLA, and DTLA Mobility for All present a teach-in called the Boo-Boo Bandage Brigade Bonanza. The free event goes from 7-10 a.m. at the MALDEF Building at 634 S. Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles. The Boo-Boo Bandage Brigade Bonanza is a community-driven event aimed at raising awareness about dangerous infrastructure issues downtown. Volunteers will mark “ouchies” on cracked sidewalks, missing curb ramps, and empty tree wells with colorful bandages to draw attention to these hazards. Details at event flier.
  • Starting Tuesday 9/30 - Metro is hosting several community update meetings on its L.A. River Path project. On Tuesday 9/30 at 1-2:30 p.m. tune in to a virtual meeting. On Thursday 10/2 from 6-8:30 pm. tune in to another virtual meeting.
  • Wednesday 10/1 - Metro is hosting a community meeting on assessing equity in its 105 Freeway widening project. Attend in person from 6-7:30 p.m. at Verbum Dei Jesuit High School at 11100 South Central Avenue in Watts. Details at Eventbrite.
  • Next week Sunday 10/12 - Celebrate CicLAvia's 15th birthday at the return of the Heart of L.A. event route.
  • Ongoing: scheduled Metro service alerts:
  • Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help:

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

