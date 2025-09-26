Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

10:10 AM PDT on September 26, 2025

Detail of L.A. City Planning Department SB 79 map

  • ICE Raids Continue (L.A. Taco, KABC)
    • ICE Prisoners Move Around Excessively, Sowing Fear (LAT)
    • Hahn Calls For Metro Response To ICE (Public Press)
  • LAX People Mover Delayed, Now Summer 2026 (KTLA)
  • L.A. Maps Show SB79 Transit Housing Bill Benefits (LAist, Urbanize)
  • HLA Appeals Process Not Making Streets Safer (@lintonjoe Bluesky)
  • San Marino Weighs: Maintain Charm, Meet Housing Law (SM Tribune)
  • 144-Apt 39-Parking Project Planned Near Culver City Station (Urbanize)
  • Judge Says Abandoned Hawthorne Mall Must Develop or Demolish (LAist)
  • Santa Monica Ending "Clean" Car Parking Discounts (SM Next, SMDP)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Motorcyclist On PCH (KTLA, KCAL)
  • Sidewalk E-Scooter Rider Crashes Into, Bruises Pedestrian (KCAL)
  • On This Date In 1867, So. Cal. Oil Industry Was Born (SCV History)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

