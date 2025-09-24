Skip to Content
Wednesday’s Headlines

10:03 AM PDT on September 24, 2025

Long Beach rendering of Studebaker Road improvements

  • ICE Raids Continue Across So. Cal. (L.A. Taco)
  • LB Starts Work On Studebaker Complete St. Project (LB Post)
  • Pasadena Looks To Adopt Ambitious Traffic Safety Plan (Pasadena Now)
  • Metro CEO Maybe Hinted At Late January D Line Opening (@lintonjoe Bluesky)
  • Where the Worst Eastside Potholes Are (Eastsider)
  • Bass Expected To Approve Convention Center Revamp (Spectrum)
  • Carnage: LB Driver Kills Pedestrian (Watchdog, LB Post)
    • Motorcyclist Killed In 110/105 Freeway Crash (2UrbanGirls)
    • DUI Driver Kills Person, Hospitalizes Another, In San Bernardino County (KTLA)
    • Upland DUI Driver Crashes, Rolls Car (KTLA, KABC)
    • Orange Wants To Stop Drivers Crashing Into Historic Circle Fountain (KCAL)

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Metrolink

New ‘Electrolink’ Report Calls For Metrolink Improvements

Californians for Electric Rail has a new report out that supports public investment to make Metrolink train service better, faster, and more competitive with car travel

September 24, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

September 23, 2025
Riding to class has never been easier. The NEW Line 295 is now running!

bike lanes

Eyes on the Street: Culver City Robertson Improvements Under Construction

Culver City is nearly done transforming one long block of Robertson Boulevard to be a safe bike/walk/transit first/last mile connection to the Metro E Line Station

September 22, 2025
This Week In Livable Streets

September 22, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

September 22, 2025
Metro

Metro Pomona A Line Extension is Open

With nine new miles of light rail, four new stations - Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne, and Pomona - the world's longest light rail line now extends 57.6 miles from Pomona through Pasadena and downtown L.A. to Long Beach.

September 19, 2025
