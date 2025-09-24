Wednesday’s Headlines

- ICE Raids Continue Across So. Cal. (L.A. Taco)
- LB Communities Rally Against ICE Terror (Rafu Shimpo)
- ICE Transfers Detainees Away From Family, Lawyers (Capital & Main)
- LB Starts Work On Studebaker Complete St. Project (LB Post)
- Pasadena Looks To Adopt Ambitious Traffic Safety Plan (Pasadena Now)
- Metro CEO Maybe Hinted At Late January D Line Opening (@lintonjoe Bluesky)
- Where the Worst Eastside Potholes Are (Eastsider)
- Bass Expected To Approve Convention Center Revamp (Spectrum)
- Carnage: LB Driver Kills Pedestrian (Watchdog, LB Post)
- Motorcyclist Killed In 110/105 Freeway Crash (2UrbanGirls)
- DUI Driver Kills Person, Hospitalizes Another, In San Bernardino County (KTLA)
- Upland DUI Driver Crashes, Rolls Car (KTLA, KABC)
- Orange Wants To Stop Drivers Crashing Into Historic Circle Fountain (KCAL)
