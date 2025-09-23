Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

10:09 AM PDT on September 23, 2025

Metro weapon detection screen. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • ICE Terror Continues (L.A. Taco)
  • County Seeks Input On Plans To Redevelop County Hospital (BH Beat)
  • Slow Progress On Ktown Library Park, Over Underground Parking (Urbanize)
  • Pasadena Complete Streets Bagel Ride Recap
  • Redditor Says Metro Weapon Detection Led to Missed Train
  • Redditor Frustrated With Egyptian Theater Lack of Bike Parking
  • Carnage: Two Dead In Acton Crash (KCAL)
    • Driver Crashes Into Westchester Market, Injures Worker (KCAL)
    • Person Injured In Valencia Car Crash (SC Signal)
    • Driver Crashes Into Downey Donut Shop (Patriot)
    • LAPD Seeking Suspect In June Vernon Hit-and-Run (KCAL)
  • Ventura Makes Car-Free Downtown Permanent (Planetizen)
  • Feds Look To Re-Spend CA High-Speed Rail Funds (LAT, Spectrum)

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

