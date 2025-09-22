This Week In Livable Streets

Metro board meeting, Transit Month, toxic tour, Taco Ride, adopt a corner, and more.
- Throughout September - September is So. Cal. Transit Month. Move L.A. and others will host a series of events, from bus rides to panel discussions and more. Details at Transit Month event website.
- Tuesday 9/22 - People for Mobility Justice will host its Taco Ride: Willowbrook/West Rancho Dominguez. Gather starting at 6 p.m. for a 6:30 p.m. rollout from Roy Campanella Park, 14812 S. Stanford Avenue in Compton. Details and RSVP via eventbrite.
- Thursday 9/25 - The full Metro board meets to discuss and vote on various items. Find all board agendas and staff reports at Metro board webpage.
- Saturday 9/27 - Join East Yard Communities for Environmental Justice and People for Mobility Justice for a bike toxic tour. They’ll be cruising through the Eastside to learn the history of toxic sites there, how the community is fighting back, and about zero waste initiatives aimed at keeping the area clean. This is a family-friendly ride with some hills led by experienced riders that will provide support. Meet at Mariachi Plaza (1831 1st Street) at 9:30 a.m.; the roll out is at 10 a.m. Check out the flier below and scan the QR code for more information.
- Ongoing: scheduled Metro service alerts:
- Metro G Line construction detours are in effect through 2027.
- Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help:
