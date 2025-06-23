This Week In Livable Streets

Skip to Content
6:57 PM PDT on June 23, 2025

Metro rendering of possible UCLA heavy rail station alternative. Image via Metro Sepulveda Transit project website

Sepulveda rail meetings, Metro board, ICE vigils/protests, T-Committee, ActiveSGV e-bike rides, and more.

  • Ongoing: No Sleep for ICE protests continue at various locations. Details at Instagram.
  • Tuesday 6/24 - CLUE and las Ninas de los Desaparecidos (the Godmothers of the Disappeared) are holding weekly Tuesday Immigration Vigils from 12-1 p.m. at the Los Angeles Federal Building at 300 North Los Angeles Street in downtown Los Angeles. Event details at qgiv website.
  • Starting Tuesday 6/24 - Metro will host four in-person public information sessions for its Sepulveda Transit rail project to connect the Valley with West Los Angeles. Metro recently released the project's draft environmental study (Environmental Impact Report - DEIR), and is taking public comments through August 30. Details at Metro project page.
    • Tuesday 6/24 - from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Westwood United Methodist Church at 10497 Wilshire Boulevard. Presentation will begin at 6 p.m.
    • Saturday 7/12 - from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Westfield Topanga Mall Community Center, at 21710 Vanowen Street in Canoga Park. Presentation will begin at 10:30 a.m.
    • Wednesday, 7/16 - from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building Rotunda Room, at 4117 Overland Avenue in Culver City. Presentation will begin at 6 p.m.
    • Monday, 7/21 - from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center at 5056 Van Nuys Boulevard, Building B. Presentation will begin at 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday 6/25 - The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will at 8:30 a.m. to discuss and vote on various items, including a review of the city Vision Zero program, transportation-related capital projects, and more. Details at meeting agenda.
  • Thursday 6/26 - The Metro board of directors will meet starting at 10 a.m. to discuss and vote on various agenda items. Details at Metro meeting page.
  • Friday 6/27 and Saturday 6/28 - ActiveSGV will host free E-asy Access Pop-Up events where you can borrow an e-bike for up to two hours. This weekend's pop-ups are at Walnut Creek Nature Park at 701 Frazier Street in Baldwin Park. Details at ActiveSGV events listing.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Open Streets

Active Streets: Mission at Twilight – Open Streets Open Thread

How was your experience at yesterday's open streets event - Mission at Twilight - through Alhambra, San Gabriel, and South Pasadena?

June 23, 2025
Streetsblog

L.A. Press Club Awards Streetsblog First Place in Best Group Blog Category

The award acknowledges the 2024 calendar year work of SBLA Editors Sahra Sulaiman and Joe Linton, San Gabriel Valley reporters Chris Greenspon and Damien Newton, and Streetsblog California Editor Melanie Curry

June 23, 2025
Foothill Extension

La Verne Celebrates Metro A Line Station, Foothill Extension to Open Soon

The new $1.5 billion 9.1-mile Foothill A Line extension construction is complete, and Metro is currently testing. Rail service is expected to debut in the next couple months.

June 21, 2025
SGV

Peaceful Protestors Take to Arcadia Park to Condemn ICE Raids

Demonstrators gathered Friday evening to demand an end to immigration raids in the San Gabriel Valley and beyond.

June 21, 2025
Metro

Brief Updates from June Metro Committee Meetings: Ridership, Service Changes, and More

Metro ridership is growing, Metro low income (LIFE) program analysis, service changes this Sunday, Metro prepares for World Cup soccer, and an upcoming report on ICE rail impacts

June 20, 2025
