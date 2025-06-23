This Week In Livable Streets

Sepulveda rail meetings, Metro board, ICE vigils/protests, T-Committee, ActiveSGV e-bike rides, and more.
- Ongoing: No Sleep for ICE protests continue at various locations. Details at Instagram.
- Tuesday 6/24 - CLUE and las Ninas de los Desaparecidos (the Godmothers of the Disappeared) are holding weekly Tuesday Immigration Vigils from 12-1 p.m. at the Los Angeles Federal Building at 300 North Los Angeles Street in downtown Los Angeles. Event details at qgiv website.
- Starting Tuesday 6/24 - Metro will host four in-person public information sessions for its Sepulveda Transit rail project to connect the Valley with West Los Angeles. Metro recently released the project's draft environmental study (Environmental Impact Report - DEIR), and is taking public comments through August 30. Details at Metro project page.
- Tuesday 6/24 - from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Westwood United Methodist Church at 10497 Wilshire Boulevard. Presentation will begin at 6 p.m.
- Saturday 7/12 - from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Westfield Topanga Mall Community Center, at 21710 Vanowen Street in Canoga Park. Presentation will begin at 10:30 a.m.
- Wednesday, 7/16 - from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building Rotunda Room, at 4117 Overland Avenue in Culver City. Presentation will begin at 6 p.m.
- Monday, 7/21 - from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Sherman Oaks East Valley Adult Center at 5056 Van Nuys Boulevard, Building B. Presentation will begin at 6 p.m.
- Wednesday 6/25 - The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will at 8:30 a.m. to discuss and vote on various items, including a review of the city Vision Zero program, transportation-related capital projects, and more. Details at meeting agenda.
- Thursday 6/26 - The Metro board of directors will meet starting at 10 a.m. to discuss and vote on various agenda items. Details at Metro meeting page.
- Friday 6/27 and Saturday 6/28 - ActiveSGV will host free E-asy Access Pop-Up events where you can borrow an e-bike for up to two hours. This weekend's pop-ups are at Walnut Creek Nature Park at 701 Frazier Street in Baldwin Park. Details at ActiveSGV events listing.
- Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
- Between Vermont and Western Avenues, the Metro D Line is temporarily out of service - through late July.
- Metro is rehabilitating C Line overhead wire.
- Metro G Line construction detours are in effect through 2027.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org