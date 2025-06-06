Friday’s Headlines

- LAX Metro Transit Center Opens 5 p.m. Today (Spectrum1, KABC, KCAL, NBC4, Westside Current, KNX)
- Metro How To LAX Station Explainer (The Source)
- Why the LAX Opening Is Important, Not Just For LAX
- Glendora Celebrates A Line Station Dedication (SGV Tribune)
- Three More Station Dedication Events This Month (I Will Ride)
- Alleged Street Racing Influencer Charged With Conspiracy (LAT)
- Wilshire Subway Construction Update (Beverly Press)
- Sequoyah School Students Push For Safe Streets (Pasadena CSC)
- Long Beach Has Not Enforced Beach Path Speed Laws For Years (LB Post)
- Pasadena Studying Contentious Arroyo Seco Wetlands Project (Urbanize)
- CicLAvia CivSalon Explores Mobility Plans and Innovations
- Court Rules Driving While Holding Cellphone For Navigation Is Illegal (LAT)
- Repairs Complete, San Clemente Rail Service Resumes Tomorrow (KTLA)
