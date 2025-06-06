Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

8:54 AM PDT on June 6, 2025

LAX Metro Transit Center nearing completion. November 2024 photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

SGV

Glendora Celebrates New Metro A Line Station

As the rail line chugs toward its grand opening, officials are optimistic that there will be an extension into the Inland Empire.

June 6, 2025
SGV

Monrovia Breaks Ground on Park Honoring Japanese-American Poet Satoru Tsuneishi

Satoru Tsuneishi Park will be adorned with haikus written by the man who promoted the artform in America, before and after WWII

June 5, 2025
Caltrans

Caltrans is Repaving Pacific Coast Highway through Harbor Area

Caltrans' 20-mile $48 million Pacific Coast Highway repaving project is mostly like-for-like - disappointing in an area unfriendly for walking and bicycling

June 4, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

June 4, 2025
The Valley

L.A. City Currently Widening Balboa Boulevard

L.A. is widening Balboa Boulevard at Devonshire Street by narrowing the existing sidewalk - all to accommodate added left-turn lanes

June 3, 2025
