This Week In Livable Streets

- ActiveSGV will host a free 20-mile ride exploring the Santa Fe Dam and Santa Fe Recreation Area in Irwindale. The ride will showcase amenities and hidden gems that the public might not be aware of. The ride starts and finishes at the Jeff Seymour Family Center at 10900 Mulhall Street in El Monte. It includes bicycling on both city streets and bike paths. Due to the length, this event is not recommended for riders under the age of 12. Details and RSVP at Eventbrite