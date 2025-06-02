Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Metro's LAX station opens this Friday! Plus: Foothill A Line, L.A. County safe streets, Metro public safety, Santa Fe Dam ride, and more

5:28 PM PDT on June 2, 2025

Metro LAX Transit Center under constuction in March 2025. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Metro's LAX station will open this Friday! Plus: Foothill A Line, L.A. County safe streets, Metro public safety, Santa Fe Dam ride, and more.

  • Tuesday 6/3 - L.A. County is considering a safe streets law similar to Measure HLA. The proposal is up for a vote at tomorrow's meeting of the Board of Supervisors at 9:30 a.m. Details at Move L.A. alert or Streets for All alert.
  • Thursday 6/5 - Metro will convene a 6-8 p.m. meeting of its Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC). Details at meeting agenda.
  • Thursday 6/5 - The Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority will host a series of four new station dedication events for the new A Line extension to Pomona, which will open very soon - likely July or August? This Thursday at 1 p.m. will be the first: Glendora Station at 402 S. Vermont Avenue in the city of Glendora. Details at event flier.
  • Friday 6/6 - Metro will open its LAX Metro Transit Center mega-station, completing the initial phase of the Metro K Line. Metro is hosting what appears to be an invitation-only midday ribbon-cutting event. Then full K Line and C Line airport service will officially start at 5 p.m. Metro will offer free rides systemwide all weekend - starting 4 a.m. Friday through 3 a.m. Monday. Details at Streetsblog coverage or Metro event page.
  • Saturday 6/7 - The second A/Gold Line extension station dedication ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at San Dimas Station at 105 W. Commercial Street in San Dimas. Details at event flier.
  • Saturday 6/7 - ActiveSGV will host a free 20-mile ride exploring the Santa Fe Dam and Santa Fe Recreation Area in Irwindale. The ride will showcase amenities and hidden gems that the public might not be aware of. The ride starts and finishes at the Jeff Seymour Family Center at 10900 Mulhall Street in El Monte. It includes bicycling on both city streets and bike paths. Due to the length, this event is not recommended for riders under the age of 12. Details and RSVP at Eventbrite.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Open Streets

Let’s Go Glendale – Open Streets Open Thread

Thousands of people participated in Let's Go Glendale - mostly on bike, with many walking, jogging, scootering, skating and traveling by wheelchair

June 2, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

June 2, 2025
Today's stories are presented by
SGV Connect

SGV Connect 136: Here Comes the Olympics

What to the Olympics hold for the San Gabriel Valley in 2028? Damien talks with Alissa Walker, co-host of the L.A. Podcast and editor of Torched.

May 30, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

May 30, 2025
Streetsblog CAL

Streets for All and KidSafe SF Merge

Streets For All is merging with KidSafe SF to expand the reach of both organizations, accelerate progress on reducing traffic deaths, and increase sustainable transportation options for all Californians

May 29, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

May 29, 2025
See all posts