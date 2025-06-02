This Week In Livable Streets

Metro's LAX station will open this Friday! Plus: Foothill A Line, L.A. County safe streets, Metro public safety, Santa Fe Dam ride, and more.
- Tuesday 6/3 - L.A. County is considering a safe streets law similar to Measure HLA. The proposal is up for a vote at tomorrow's meeting of the Board of Supervisors at 9:30 a.m. Details at Move L.A. alert or Streets for All alert.
- Thursday 6/5 - Metro will convene a 6-8 p.m. meeting of its Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC). Details at meeting agenda.
- Thursday 6/5 - The Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority will host a series of four new station dedication events for the new A Line extension to Pomona, which will open very soon - likely July or August? This Thursday at 1 p.m. will be the first: Glendora Station at 402 S. Vermont Avenue in the city of Glendora. Details at event flier.
- Friday 6/6 - Metro will open its LAX Metro Transit Center mega-station, completing the initial phase of the Metro K Line. Metro is hosting what appears to be an invitation-only midday ribbon-cutting event. Then full K Line and C Line airport service will officially start at 5 p.m. Metro will offer free rides systemwide all weekend - starting 4 a.m. Friday through 3 a.m. Monday. Details at Streetsblog coverage or Metro event page.
- Saturday 6/7 - The second A/Gold Line extension station dedication ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at San Dimas Station at 105 W. Commercial Street in San Dimas. Details at event flier.
- Saturday 6/7 - ActiveSGV will host a free 20-mile ride exploring the Santa Fe Dam and Santa Fe Recreation Area in Irwindale. The ride will showcase amenities and hidden gems that the public might not be aware of. The ride starts and finishes at the Jeff Seymour Family Center at 10900 Mulhall Street in El Monte. It includes bicycling on both city streets and bike paths. Due to the length, this event is not recommended for riders under the age of 12. Details and RSVP at Eventbrite.
- Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
- Between Vermont and Western Avenues, the Metro D Line is temporarily out of service - through July 25.
- Metro is rehabilitating C Line overhead wire.
- Metro G Line construction detours are in effect through 2027.
