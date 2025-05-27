This Week In Livable Streets

Let's Go Glendale open streets, Long Beach Artesia Great Boulevard ribbon-cutting, Bicycle Block Party, Bike Month, ActiveSGV, and more.
- Continuing this month - May is Bike Month. Find bike month activities in Beverly Hills, Culver City, Pasadena [Pasadena events list], the San Gabriel Valley, Santa Monica, and probably other locations.
- Saturday 5/31 - The city of Long Beach will celebrate the grand opening of the Artesia Great Boulevard project. The event kicks off at 9 a.m. on Lime Avenue off Artesia Boulevard. The free event includes family-friendly activities and community resources leading up to a ceremonial ribbon cutting and community bike ride. Details at the city project webpage.
- Saturday 5/31 - The city of Glendale will host its Let's Go Glendale open streets event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on 1.3 miles of Glendale Boulevard, from Lexington Drive to Chevy Chase Drive. The free family-friendly festival closes streets to cars, while opening them to bicycling, walking, jogging, scootering, skating and more. Participants enter anywhere along the 1.3-mile route, and bike/walk/etc. as much or as little as they prefer. The route is not easily accessed via Metro rail. (It's a six-mile ride from Metro A Line Lincoln/Cypress Station - follow L.A. River path directions below.) The route is an easy (just under one mile) bike ride from the Glendale Metrolink/Amtrak Station (take Cerritos Avenue to Glendale Avenue). Find details at the city event webpage or Instagram. Let's Go Glendale is presented by Metro.
- Saturday 5/31 - Upway, South Bay Forward, and the South Bay Bicycle Coalition will host a 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Bicycle Block Party at Upway in Redondo Beach. Details at event webpage.
- Saturday 5/31 -The city of South El Monte and ActiveSGV will host a 10 a.m. community workshop on further extending the Merced Avenue Greenway with a new walk/bike path along the Rio Hondo river channel, from Merced Avenue to Brockway Street. The project will improve water quality, add native landscaping, and make the area safer and more comfortable for walking, biking, and enjoying the outdoors. Workshop details at Eventbrite.
- Sunday 6/1 - There's a community meeting for the Peck Park Greenway Project in Arcadia. Go to the meeting directly, or enjoy a 9 a.m. bike ride to the meeting - led by ActiveSGV.
- Next week Friday 6/6 - Metro will open its LAX Transit Center station, completing the initial phase of the Metro K Line. Full K Line and C Line airport service starts 5 p.m. Friday. Metro will offer free C/K Line rides that weekend.
- Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
- Between Vermont and Western Avenues, the Metro D Line is temporarily out of service - through July 25.
- Metro is rehabilitating C Line overhead wire.
- Metro G Line construction detours are in effect through 2027.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org