Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Let's Go Glendale open streets, Long Beach Artesia Great Boulevard ribbon-cutting, Bike Month, ActiveSGV, and more

1:49 PM PDT on May 27, 2025

Artesia Great Boulevard ribbon-cutting this Saturday in Long Beach

Let's Go Glendale open streets, Long Beach Artesia Great Boulevard ribbon-cutting, Bicycle Block Party, Bike Month, ActiveSGV, and more.

  • Continuing this month - May is Bike Month. Find bike month activities in Beverly HillsCulver CityPasadena [Pasadena events list], the San Gabriel ValleySanta Monica, and probably other locations.
  • Saturday 5/31 - The city of Long Beach will celebrate the grand opening of the Artesia Great Boulevard project. The event kicks off at 9 a.m. on Lime Avenue off Artesia Boulevard. The free event includes family-friendly activities and community resources leading up to a ceremonial ribbon cutting and community bike ride. Details at the city project webpage.
Let's Go Glendale is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Saturday 5/31 - The city of Glendale will host its Let's Go Glendale open streets event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on 1.3 miles of Glendale Boulevard, from Lexington Drive to Chevy Chase Drive. The free family-friendly festival closes streets to cars, while opening them to bicycling, walking, jogging, scootering, skating and more. Participants enter anywhere along the 1.3-mile route, and bike/walk/etc. as much or as little as they prefer. The route is not easily accessed via Metro rail. (It's a six-mile ride from Metro A Line Lincoln/Cypress Station - follow L.A. River path directions below.) The route is an easy (just under one mile) bike ride from the Glendale Metrolink/Amtrak Station (take Cerritos Avenue to Glendale Avenue). Find details at the city event webpage or Instagram. Let's Go Glendale is presented by Metro.
  • Saturday 5/31 - Upway, South Bay Forward, and the South Bay Bicycle Coalition will host a 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Bicycle Block Party at Upway in Redondo Beach. Details at event webpage.
  • Saturday 5/31 -The city of South El Monte and ActiveSGV will host a 10 a.m. community workshop on further extending the Merced Avenue Greenway with a new walk/bike path along the Rio Hondo river channel, from Merced Avenue to Brockway Street. The project will improve water quality, add native landscaping, and make the area safer and more comfortable for walking, biking, and enjoying the outdoors. Workshop details at Eventbrite.
  • Sunday 6/1 - There's a community meeting for the Peck Park Greenway Project in Arcadia. Go to the meeting directly, or enjoy a 9 a.m. bike ride to the meeting - led by ActiveSGV.
  • Next week Friday 6/6 - Metro will open its LAX Transit Center station, completing the initial phase of the Metro K Line. Full K Line and C Line airport service starts 5 p.m. Friday. Metro will offer free C/K Line rides that weekend.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

The Valley

Construction Well Underway At Caballero Creek Park in Tarzana

The $5.45 million 1.5-acre Los Angeles River park will detain and cleanse rainwater runoff

May 27, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

May 27, 2025
South LA

Grand Opening of Transformative Rail-to-Rail Bike/Walk Path on Slauson Brings Community Out to Play

The $166M project was a dozen years in the making. South Central residents and electeds alike hope it is a foundation on which even better things can be built for the community.

May 22, 2025
Bike Sharing

Metro Quietly Withdraws Lyft Bike-Share Contract Vote

The current twice-botched will-they-won't-they procurement process is not doing Metro Bike Share any favors.

May 22, 2025
SGV

SGV Hikes and Bikes: Duck Farm River Park

Tucked in the crook of the 605 and Valley Boulevard is some much needed breathing room for the East Valley.

May 22, 2025
See all posts