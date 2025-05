This Week In Livable Streets

- The city of Glendale will host its Let's Go Glendale open streets event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on 1.3 miles of Glendale Boulevard, from Lexington Drive to Chevy Chase Drive. The free family-friendly festival closes streets to cars, while opening them to bicycling, walking, jogging, scootering, skating and more. Participants enter anywhere along the 1.3-mile route, and bike/walk/etc. as much or as little as they prefer. The route is not easily accessed via Metro rail. (It's a six-mile ride from Metro A Line Lincoln/Cypress Station - follow L.A. River path directions below.) The route is an easy (just under one mile) bike ride from the Glendale Metrolink/Amtrak Station (take Cerritos Avenue to Glendale Avenue). Find details at the city event webpage or Instagram . Let's Go Glendale is presented by Metro.