This Week In Livable Streets

- Tonight the city of Monterey Park will host a community meeting about the 1st-Riggin-Potrero Grande Regional [bike/walk] Project. The 6-7:30 p.m. meeting will take place at Garvey Ranch Park Museum at 781 S. Orange Avenue in Monterey Park. ActiveSGV is encouraging people to attend and speak in favor of including protected bike lanes for people of all ages and abilities. Details at MP City meeting announcement . Additional project background at 2024 SBLA coverage