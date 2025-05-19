Skip to Content
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

Metro board meeting, Ride of Silence, Monterey Park bike lanes, Marissa Roy, county bikeways, Bike Month, and more

3:36 PM PDT on May 19, 2025

The Pasadena Ride of Silence is this Wednesday. A similar event rides from Re:Ciclos in Koreatown the same night.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

CicLAvia

CicLAvia Pico Union – Open Thread

Several thousand people - of all ages including many families with kids - took to a mile and a half of car-free Pico Boulevard

May 19, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

May 19, 2025
Bike Sharing

Metro Operations Committee Approves Lyft Bike-Share Contract

The Metro Operations Committee unanimously approved a five-year $200M contract with Lyft to operate Metro Bike Share

May 15, 2025
