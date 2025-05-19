This Week In Livable Streets

Metro board meeting, Ride of Silence, Monterey Park bike lanes, Marissa Roy, county bikeways, Bike Month, and more.
- Continuing this month - May is Bike Month. Find bike month activities in Beverly Hills, Culver City, Pasadena [Pasadena events list], the San Gabriel Valley, Santa Monica, and probably other locations.
- Monday 5/19 - Tonight the city of Monterey Park will host a community meeting about the 1st-Riggin-Potrero Grande Regional [bike/walk] Project. The 6-7:30 p.m. meeting will take place at Garvey Ranch Park Museum at 781 S. Orange Avenue in Monterey Park. ActiveSGV is encouraging people to attend and speak in favor of including protected bike lanes for people of all ages and abilities. Details at MP City meeting announcement. Additional project background at 2024 SBLA coverage.
- Wednesday 5/21 - The County Board of Supervisors are looking to adopt a policy similar to Measure HLA, gradually implementing planned bikeways during street work. The proposal will be heard at the 11:30 a.m. Community Services Cluster meeting - see agenda item 3. Details at Streets for All alert.
- Wednesday 5/21 - Streets for All will host a 5 p.m. virtual happy hour with Marissa Roy, candidate for Los Angeles City Attorney. Details at SFA event page.
- Wednesday 5/21 - Metro will host a 6 p.m. construction update virtual meeting for its North County 5 Freeway widening project. Details at Metro event.
- Wednesday 5/21 - Various communities around the world will host the Ride of Silence to commemorate cyclists killed and injured by drivers. L.A. County area rides include Los Angeles (Re:Ciclos Koreatown start) and Pasadena. Find others listed on the Ride of Silence website.
- Thursday 5/22 - The full Metro board will meet to discuss and vote on various items, including the agency's five-year Metro Bike Share operations contract. Find meeting agenda and staff reports at Metro board webpage.
- Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
- Between Vermont and Western Avenues, the Metro D Line is temporarily out of service - through July 25.
- Metro is rehabilitating C Line overhead wire.
- Metro G Line construction detours are in effect through 2027.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org