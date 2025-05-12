Skip to Content
Open Streets

Beach Streets West Long Beach – Open Thread

Long Beach's first West LB Beach Streets saw thousands of people take to the car-free streets, mostly via bicycle, but also many on foot, skates, scooters, and more

2:45 PM PDT on May 12, 2025

Beach Streets West – photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Last weekend, the city of Long Beach hosted the latest iteration of its recurring open streets event series, called Beach Streets. Beach Streets West removed cars from three miles of Willow Street, Santa Fe Avenue, and Hill Street. Thousands of people - many families and young kids - took to the car-free streets, mostly via bicycle, but also many on foot, skates, scooters, and more.

This is the first time the city hosted the event in West Long Beach. The 710 Freeway and the L.A. River separate the area from the central parts of the city. West Long Beach is predominantly working class with a diverse population, including many Black, Latino, and Asian households. The westside often suffers unhealthy air quality due to its proximity to freeways and ports.

While there were certainly many people enjoying themselves at Beach Streets West, attendance was somewhat sparse. A record-setting Southern California heat wave probably didn't help. Though Long Beach enjoys somewhat cooler temperatures than inland areas, it was still sunny and felt blazing hot.

Below are photos from the event.

Beach Streets cyclists crossing over the L.A. River
Webslinger spotted at Beach Streets
All ages welcome at Beach Streets
Crosswalk artwork across Santa Fe Avenue in West Long Beach
Cyclists on Santa Fe Avenue during Beach Streets
Beach Streets on Willow Street
Beach Streets on Willow Street
Some of the best open streets business engagement: Buono's Pizza (at 401 West Willow Street) offered participants free pizza samples and $10 off coupons
Beach Streets on Santa Fe Avenue

Readers - how was your experience at Saturday's Beach Streets?

More open streets events coming soon: this Sunday, May 18, a CicLAvia CicLAmini opens Pico Union, and Saturday, May 31, will be Let's Go Glendale.

Joe Linton

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

