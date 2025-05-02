Lots of Upcoming Open Streets Events this Month – Starting Tomorrow

Mark your calendar now! May is shaping up to be a big month for Southern California open streets events.
Tomorrow - Saturday, May 3
Tomorrow, the Orange County City of Irvine will host its second annual CicloIrvine taking place on about a mile and a half of Campus Drive, near UC Irvine.
The free event goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This Sunday, May 4
This Sunday, the city of Bell will host its mile-long Open Streets festival along Gage Avenue.
The day will start with early morning (paid) 1K and 5K fun runs, then the free open streets event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Catch musical performances, family activities, and more at four activity hubs.
Bell Open Streets is fairly bike-accessible via the Metro A Line. Disembark at Slauson Station and bike about two and a half miles east on Randolph Street, then head south on Otis Avenue.
Next Week - Saturday, May 10
Beach Streets returns next week, with a new three-mile route exploring West Long Beach.
The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Transit access is very easy via the Metro A Line Willow Station. The route also connects to the L.A. River/LARIO Bike Trail which runs along the lower L.A. River and Rio Hondo.
Beach Streets West is presented by Metro and the city of Long Beach.
Sunday, May 18
CicLAvia will host a 1.4-mile long CiclaMini through Pico-Union from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday May 18.
CiclaMinis are shorter CicLAvias more geared to locals and to walking. But don't worry, lots of cyclists enjoy them. The May event is fairly easy to get to combining bike and rail. The east end of the route is about half a mile from the Metro A/E Line Pico Station in Downtown L.A.; the route is also less than a mile from Metro B/D Line Stations at MacArthur Park and Wilshire/Vermont.
More Upcoming 2025 Open Streets Events
The longest day of the year - Sunday, June 22 - will see two large-scale open streets festivals.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. enjoy 6.4 miles of CicLAvia - Historic South Central meets Watts.
Then, from 3-8 p.m., experience five miles of Active Streets Mission at Twilight.
Both events are presented by Metro.
Rounding out 2025, five more events have been announced:
- August 17: CicLAvia - Culver City meets Venice
- September 14: San Pedro CiclaMini
- October 12: CicLAvia - Heart of LA
- November 2: Active Streets Corazon Del Valle (in South El Monte and El Monte - preview)
- December 7: CicLAvia - Melrose Avenue