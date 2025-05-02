Lots of Upcoming Open Streets Events this Month – Starting Tomorrow

This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

Mark your calendar now! May is shaping up to be a big month for Southern California open streets events.

Tomorrow - Saturday, May 3

CicloIrvine is tomorrow 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tomorrow, the Orange County City of Irvine will host its second annual CicloIrvine taking place on about a mile and a half of Campus Drive, near UC Irvine.

The free event goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This Sunday, May 4

City of Bell Open Streets is this Sunday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

This Sunday, the city of Bell will host its mile-long Open Streets festival along Gage Avenue.

The day will start with early morning (paid) 1K and 5K fun runs, then the free open streets event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Catch musical performances, family activities, and more at four activity hubs.

5K and 1K runs precede the City of Bell's 10 a.m. Open Streets

Bell Open Streets is fairly bike-accessible via the Metro A Line. Disembark at Slauson Station and bike about two and a half miles east on Randolph Street, then head south on Otis Avenue.

Next Week - Saturday, May 10

Beach Streets is back on Saturday May 10

Beach Streets returns next week, with a new three-mile route exploring West Long Beach.

The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Transit access is very easy via the Metro A Line Willow Station. The route also connects to the L.A. River/LARIO Bike Trail which runs along the lower L.A. River and Rio Hondo.

Beach Streets West is presented by Metro and the city of Long Beach.

Sunday, May 18

CicLAvia will return to Pico Union on Sunday May 18

CicLAvia will host a 1.4-mile long CiclaMini through Pico-Union from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday May 18.

CiclaMinis are shorter CicLAvias more geared to locals and to walking. But don't worry, lots of cyclists enjoy them. The May event is fairly easy to get to combining bike and rail. The east end of the route is about half a mile from the Metro A/E Line Pico Station in Downtown L.A.; the route is also less than a mile from Metro B/D Line Stations at MacArthur Park and Wilshire/Vermont.

More Upcoming 2025 Open Streets Events

CicLAvia heads to South L.A. on June 22

The longest day of the year - Sunday, June 22 - will see two large-scale open streets festivals.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. enjoy 6.4 miles of CicLAvia - Historic South Central meets Watts.

Then, from 3-8 p.m., experience five miles of Active Streets Mission at Twilight.

Both events are presented by Metro.

After 3 p.m. enjoy Active Streets Mission at Twilight

Rounding out 2025, five more events have been announced: