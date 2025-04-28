Monday’s Headlines

- Metro Deploys Weapon Detection Tech At Norwalk Station (KTLA, KNBC)
- Burbank Council Votes On BRT Design Changes (Leader)
- L.A. Podcast Talks LAX Station, Inglewood People Mover, and More
- Metro Breaks Weekend Ridership Record In March (KTLA)
- Traffic Snarl Expected From Three L.A. Events Today (KTLA)
- Carnage: Claremont Driver Crashes Into Tree Killing Two People (KTLA, KABC)
- San Clemente Trains Suspended For 6 Weeks (KTLA)
