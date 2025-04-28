Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

9:11 AM PDT on April 28, 2025

Norwalk C Line Station. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Metro Deploys Weapon Detection Tech At Norwalk Station (KTLA, KNBC)
  • Burbank Council Votes On BRT Design Changes (Leader)
  • L.A. Podcast Talks LAX Station, Inglewood People Mover, and More
  • Metro Breaks Weekend Ridership Record In March (KTLA)
  • Traffic Snarl Expected From Three L.A. Events Today (KTLA)
  • Carnage: Claremont Driver Crashes Into Tree Killing Two People (KTLA, KABC)
    • At Least 5 Injured in Harbor Area Crash (KTLA)
    • Driver Crashes Into Pole Causing San Bernardino Power Outage (KCAL)
  • San Clemente Trains Suspended For 6 Weeks (KTLA)

