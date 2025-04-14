Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

10:04 AM PDT on April 14, 2025

Washington Post publishes maps from Airparif showing the drop in pollution as the city restricted car traffic and built bike lanes. Source: WaPo and Airparif

  • Former LAPD officer who drove at speeds up to 150mph pleads guilty to murder in 2017 DUI crash that killed 3 (LAT)
  • 2 dead, 5 injured after Tesla driver runs red light and crashes into OCTA bus in Fullerton, police say (KCAL)
  • 2 women dead, 4 people injured after a violent crash in Westmont (KCAL)
  • LAPD searching for hit-and-run driver who severely injured pedestrian in Koreatown in December (KCAL)
  • License to Kill: drivers with horrifying histories keep driving (CalMatters)
  • Despite all this carnage, a report says traffic fatalities fell 3.8 percent in 2024 (Transportation Today)
  • L.A. County considers doubling penalties in street takeover crackdown (KTLA)
  • PCH will reopen in time for the summer, Newsom says (NBC; Fox11)
  • Paris said au revoir to cars. Air pollution maps reveal a dramatic change. (WaPo)
  • Plan for 53-story building above The Bloc's garage moves forward (Urbanize LA)
  • After years of setbacks, Lorena Plaza opens to unhoused and low-income Angelenos (Boyle Heights Beat)
  • How bad is California’s housing crisis? A first-in-the-nation bill would let students live in cars. (Politico)
  • Monday Housing Don'ts: Democratic mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo used ChatGPT for his Housing Plan (Hellgate NYC)
  • Q&A: Health experts urge caution, more testing after elevated lead levels found in Eaton fire soil (Pasadena Star News)
  • Wildlife is returning to the Altadena foothills after the Eaton Fire. Yes, that's a mountain lion (LAist)
  • Countries agree to global carbon tax on shipping, opposed by Trump (WaPo)
  • Trump’s trade war could upend California’s EV agenda (LAist)
  • What’s at stake for Black communities when EPA protections go away amid the Trump administration’s deregulation campaign (Capital B)
  • L.A. was forged by global commerce. Can the metropolis we know survive the Trump trade wars? (LAT)
  • Battle over eviction of beloved stuffed donkey on Olvera Street heading to trial (KCAL; LA TACO)
  • Hollenbeck Park Lake’s nearly $40 million overhaul aims for 2030 completion (Boyle Heights Beat)
  • Downtown surges with thousands for Bernie Sanders rally (Guardian)
  • Fourteen-year-old girl killed in her home, potentially by stray bullet, in one of three shooting incidents shattering the Green Meadows community in South L.A. (LAT)
  • How city leaders plan on tackling LA's $1B deficit (Spectrum)

Find state headlines at Streetsblog CAL; national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Sahra Sulaiman
@sahrasulaiman

Sahra is Communities Editor for Streetsblog L.A., covering the intersection of mobility with race, class, history, representation, policing, housing, health, culture, community, and access to the public space in Boyle Heights and South Central Los Angeles.

