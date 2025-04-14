Monday’s Headlines

- Former LAPD officer who drove at speeds up to 150mph pleads guilty to murder in 2017 DUI crash that killed 3 (LAT)
- 2 dead, 5 injured after Tesla driver runs red light and crashes into OCTA bus in Fullerton, police say (KCAL)
- 2 women dead, 4 people injured after a violent crash in Westmont (KCAL)
- LAPD searching for hit-and-run driver who severely injured pedestrian in Koreatown in December (KCAL)
- License to Kill: drivers with horrifying histories keep driving (CalMatters)
- Despite all this carnage, a report says traffic fatalities fell 3.8 percent in 2024 (Transportation Today)
- L.A. County considers doubling penalties in street takeover crackdown (KTLA)
- PCH will reopen in time for the summer, Newsom says (NBC; Fox11)
- Paris said au revoir to cars. Air pollution maps reveal a dramatic change. (WaPo)
- Plan for 53-story building above The Bloc's garage moves forward (Urbanize LA)
- After years of setbacks, Lorena Plaza opens to unhoused and low-income Angelenos (Boyle Heights Beat)
- How bad is California’s housing crisis? A first-in-the-nation bill would let students live in cars. (Politico)
- Monday Housing Don'ts: Democratic mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo used ChatGPT for his Housing Plan (Hellgate NYC)
- Q&A: Health experts urge caution, more testing after elevated lead levels found in Eaton fire soil (Pasadena Star News)
- Wildlife is returning to the Altadena foothills after the Eaton Fire. Yes, that's a mountain lion (LAist)
- Countries agree to global carbon tax on shipping, opposed by Trump (WaPo)
- Trump’s trade war could upend California’s EV agenda (LAist)
- What’s at stake for Black communities when EPA protections go away amid the Trump administration’s deregulation campaign (Capital B)
- L.A. was forged by global commerce. Can the metropolis we know survive the Trump trade wars? (LAT)
- Battle over eviction of beloved stuffed donkey on Olvera Street heading to trial (KCAL; LA TACO)
- Hollenbeck Park Lake’s nearly $40 million overhaul aims for 2030 completion (Boyle Heights Beat)
- Downtown surges with thousands for Bernie Sanders rally (Guardian)
- Fourteen-year-old girl killed in her home, potentially by stray bullet, in one of three shooting incidents shattering the Green Meadows community in South L.A. (LAT)
- How city leaders plan on tackling LA's $1B deficit (Spectrum)
Find state headlines at Streetsblog CAL; national headlines at Streetsblog USA