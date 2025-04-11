Friday’s Headlines

- ‘I’m going to resist’: Protesters who seized state-owned homes five years ago prepare for eviction battle (LAT)
- Study from UCLA and Rand looks at Measure ULA's impact on affordable housing construction (LAT, LAist)
- City of L.A. ‘Beautifies’ Chinatown Park, then Fences It Off and Keeps It Closed for a Year (LA TACO)
- The 90 Freeway explained: How a major transportation plan fell apart (LAist)
- LA leaders tout proposed bill to address RVs on city streets (DailyNews)
- Caltrans Seeking Comment on Bus Lane Plan for Lincoln Blvd (Next)
- WeHo Approves Study of Class IV Bike Lanes on Beverly Blvd. (WeHo Online)
- LA Council committee to consider plan to rein in use of epithets (Spectrum News)
- Council Votes to Continue with $2.2 Billion Convention Center Upgrades (SGV Tribune)
- Number of Voters Crashing in Neighborhood Council Elections (LAist)
- LAPD police commission votes fatal Koreatown shooting was ‘within policy.’ (LA Public Press)
- Torrance cops strike plea deal in swastika graffiti case that uncovered racist texts (LAT)
- $15 Million Fund Bets Leadership Training Can Improve Chicago Policing (CityLab)
- Mapping early cities and structures in the Amazon via X-ray (WaPo)
- A New Luxury-Building Amenity the Whole Neighborhood Can Use: Child Care (NYT); New Mexico made childcare free. It lifted 120,000 people above the poverty line (Guardian)
- Sowing the seeds of chaos
- Trump targets California climate laws in new executive order (CalMatters; LAT)
- Federal agents denied access to two LAUSD schools (Spectrum News, KTLA, Boyle Heights Beat); Agency claims they were doing 'wellness checks' (NBCLA); ‘They are afraid’ L.A. teachers call for end to immigration raids at schools (CALÓ News); Students look to expand Dream Centers on LAUSD campuses (Boyle Heights Beat)
- Chicago Cinco de Mayo Parade canceled due to concerns about ICE raids (CBS)
- ‘My heart is shattered’: Portuguese immigrants opt to self-deport amid local ICE raids (The Public's Radio)
- Border Patrol to retrain hundreds of California agents on how to comply with the Constitution (CalMatters)
- The Quiet Deletion of Black History Within Federal Agencies — and the Fight to Stop It (Capital B News)
- Some nice news: California Native Gardens Bike Tour Returns to Pasadena (Pasadena Now)
- Your Friday Hate-Read: Why America Should Sprawl (NYT)
