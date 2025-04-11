Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

9:45 AM PDT on April 11, 2025

From the archives: The 5 fwy swings past Griffith Park in 2011. Sahra Sulaiman

  • ‘I’m going to resist’: Protesters who seized state-owned homes five years ago prepare for eviction battle (LAT)
  • Study from UCLA and Rand looks at Measure ULA's impact on affordable housing construction (LAT, LAist)
  • City of L.A. ‘Beautifies’ Chinatown Park, then Fences It Off and Keeps It Closed for a Year (LA TACO)
  • The 90 Freeway explained: How a major transportation plan fell apart (LAist)
  • LA leaders tout proposed bill to address RVs on city streets (DailyNews)
  • Caltrans Seeking Comment on Bus Lane Plan for Lincoln Blvd (Next)
  • WeHo Approves Study of Class IV Bike Lanes on Beverly Blvd. (WeHo Online)
  • LA Council committee to consider plan to rein in use of epithets (Spectrum News)
  • Council Votes to Continue with $2.2 Billion Convention Center Upgrades (SGV Tribune)
  • Number of Voters Crashing in Neighborhood Council Elections (LAist)
  • LAPD police commission votes fatal Koreatown shooting was ‘within policy.’ (LA Public Press)
  • Torrance cops strike plea deal in swastika graffiti case that uncovered racist texts (LAT)
  • $15 Million Fund Bets Leadership Training Can Improve Chicago Policing (CityLab)
  • Mapping early cities and structures in the Amazon via X-ray (WaPo)
  • A New Luxury-Building Amenity the Whole Neighborhood Can Use: Child Care (NYT); New Mexico made childcare free. It lifted 120,000 people above the poverty line (Guardian)
  • Sowing the seeds of chaos
    • Trump targets California climate laws in new executive order (CalMatters; LAT)
    • Federal agents denied access to two LAUSD schools (Spectrum News, KTLA, Boyle Heights Beat); Agency claims they were doing 'wellness checks' (NBCLA); ‘They are afraid’ L.A. teachers call for end to immigration raids at schools (CALÓ News); Students look to expand Dream Centers on LAUSD campuses (Boyle Heights Beat)
    • Chicago Cinco de Mayo Parade canceled due to concerns about ICE raids (CBS)
    • ‘My heart is shattered’: Portuguese immigrants opt to self-deport amid local ICE raids (The Public's Radio)
    • Border Patrol to retrain hundreds of California agents on how to comply with the Constitution (CalMatters)
    • The Quiet Deletion of Black History Within Federal Agencies — and the Fight to Stop It (Capital B News)
  • Some nice news: California Native Gardens Bike Tour Returns to Pasadena (Pasadena Now)
  • AND
  • Your Friday Hate-Read: Why America Should Sprawl (NYT)

For more headlines, see Streetsblog CAL; Streetsblog USA

Sahra Sulaiman
@sahrasulaiman

Sahra is Communities Editor for Streetsblog L.A., covering the intersection of mobility with race, class, history, representation, policing, housing, health, culture, community, and access to the public space in Boyle Heights and South Central Los Angeles.

