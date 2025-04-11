Eyes on the Station: Fortified Fare Gates Now Arriving at Metro Stops

This past December, Metro announced it would install taller stronger fare gates at all new rail stations and several existing stations. In February, the Metro board approved a $15 million budget for additional fare gate retrofits [staff report].
New fare gates have now arrived at some stations. Transit Hunter recently shared video of the new gates at the Metro A Line Lake Street Station in Pasadena. Metro's The Source announced that tall gates are in at Lake and Firestone stations.
Streetsblog visited Lake Street Station and brings you photos of the new gates.
Readers - have you spotted and/or tried out Metro's new gates? How are they working for you?