This Week In Livable Streets

- CicLAvia will host a fun, free, family-friendly open streets event where participants can walk, bike, jog, scooter, skate, etc. as much or as little as you like, on five miles of car-free streets. CicLAvia - Koreatown Meets Hollywood , sponsored by Metro, take place from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. The route is easily accessible via Metro rail, including the B/D Line Wilshire/Vermont Station and the B Line Hollywood/Vine Station.