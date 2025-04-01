This Week In Livable Streets

CicLAvia opens streets in central Los Angeles this Sunday! Plus Measure HLA minimums, Metro board, Metro Public Safety, and more.
- Thursday 4/3 - Metro announced meetings on its Sepulveda Transit Corridor project, but then canceled. Check out the newly revamped project website instead.
- Thursday 4/3 - L.A. City's Street Standards Committee will meet at 2 p.m. at L.A. City Hall room 1060 to consider approving the revised HLA Minimum Elements Table. Details at meeting agenda, staff report, and SBLA post.
- Thursday 4/3 - Metro's Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC) will meet at 6 p.m. Details at Metro event page.
- Friday 4/4 - The full Metro board will meet for a budget workshop session starting at 10 a.m. at Comrie Hall at the Expo Center (old swim stadium building) at 3980 Bill Robertson Lane in South Los Angeles' Exposition Park. Agenda and staff reports will posted at Metro board webpage.
- Continuing Saturday 4/5 - Culver City is hosting a series of workshops and walking tours for the city's Complete Streets Design Standards. Learn more and provide feedback. Final walking tour will take place Saturday 4/5 at 11 a.m. Details at Culver City announcement.
- Sunday 4/6 - CicLAvia will host a fun, free, family-friendly open streets event where participants can walk, bike, jog, scooter, skate, etc. as much or as little as you like, on five miles of car-free streets. CicLAvia - Koreatown Meets Hollywood, sponsored by Metro, take place from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. The route is easily accessible via Metro rail, including the B/D Line Wilshire/Vermont Station and the B Line Hollywood/Vine Station.
- Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
- Metro has closed four blocks of Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills for ~3 weeks for subway construction. Expect bus detours. Sidewalks remain open/passable.
- Metro is rehabilitating C Line overhead wire.
- Metro G Line construction detours are in effect through 2027.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org