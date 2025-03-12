Wednesday’s Headlines

Calendar extra: Tonight Wednesday 3/12 - the city of L.A. will host a 6 p.m. virtual meeting on the planned L.A. River walk/bike path extension along the north side of Griffith Park. Click to get on Zoom meeting. Find more project information at city webpages: Bureau of Engineering and Department of Transportation.

River bike path project map - via LADOT project fact sheet

