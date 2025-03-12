Wednesday’s Headlines

- LAPD Shot 21 Bystanders In Last Decade (LAT)
- PCH Closing For Rains (KTLA, SMDP)
- Metro Line 134 Paused (The Source)
- Culver City Approves Jubilo Village Affordable Housing (CC Crossroads)
- Big City Heat Explains Fire Dept. Politics
- New Wayfinding/Placemaking Signs In WeHo (WeHo Times)
- Carnage: Driver Flips Car In Redondo Beach Crash (KTLA)
- Outdoor Skate Rink Opens At Junipero Beach (LB Post)
- Marathon This Sunday Means Bus Detours (The Source)
- USDOT To Review Biden-Era Green Infrastructure Grants (SBUSA)
Calendar extra: Tonight Wednesday 3/12 - the city of L.A. will host a 6 p.m. virtual meeting on the planned L.A. River walk/bike path extension along the north side of Griffith Park. Click to get on Zoom meeting. Find more project information at city webpages: Bureau of Engineering and Department of Transportation.
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA