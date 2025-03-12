Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:03 AM PDT on March 12, 2025

River bike path meeting tonight – links below.

  • LAPD Shot 21 Bystanders In Last Decade (LAT)
  • PCH Closing For Rains (KTLA, SMDP)
  • Culver City Approves Jubilo Village Affordable Housing (CC Crossroads)
  • Big City Heat Explains Fire Dept. Politics
  • New Wayfinding/Placemaking Signs In WeHo (WeHo Times)
  • Carnage: Driver Flips Car In Redondo Beach Crash (KTLA)
  • Outdoor Skate Rink Opens At Junipero Beach (LB Post)
  • Marathon This Sunday Means Bus Detours (The Source)
  • USDOT To Review Biden-Era Green Infrastructure Grants (SBUSA)

Calendar extra: Tonight Wednesday 3/12 - the city of L.A. will host a 6 p.m. virtual meeting on the planned L.A. River walk/bike path extension along the north side of Griffith Park. Click to get on Zoom meeting. Find more project information at city webpages: Bureau of Engineering and Department of Transportation.

River bike path project map - via LADOT project fact sheet

Joe Linton
@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

