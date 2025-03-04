Tuesday’s Headlines

- Fire fallout continues:
- City council hears fired LAFD Chief's appeal this morning. (KCAL, UnrigLA twitter, KTLA, NBC; watch live on the City Clerk's YT channel)
- Council will also consider eviction defense for workers impacted by wildfires (City News Service)
- Bass aides were warned of growing fire danger before she flew to Ghana (LAT)
- Foes of Mayor Karen Bass form committee to raise money for recall bid (LAT)
- In Altadena, a fight to save the trees that survived the fire (LAT)
- California fire victims are in limbo as they wait for insurance payouts (NBC)
- Topanga Canyon closed indefinitely after mudslide spills onto roadway (KCAL)
- More water expected to fall from the sky (NBC)
- LA has a backlog of complaints about street light outages (LAist, Boyle Heights Beat)
- Highland Park Metro gets a high-tech public restroom upgrade (Eastsider)
- Another L.A. River bike path segment closer to reality next to Griffith Park (Urbanize LA)
- California lawmaker seeks to expand protections for temporary migrant workers (LAT)
- The Original Pantry Café closes after 101 years of service (Daily News)
