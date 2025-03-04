Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

11:33 AM PST on March 4, 2025

In non-streets-related news, Big Bear Lake’s newest beaked fluffballs have arrived. Screengrab from the Friends of Big Bear Valley Lake live cam.

  • Fire fallout continues:
    • City council hears fired LAFD Chief's appeal this morning. (KCAL, UnrigLA twitter, KTLA, NBC; watch live on the City Clerk's YT channel)
    • Council will also consider eviction defense for workers impacted by wildfires (City News Service)
    • Bass aides were warned of growing fire danger before she flew to Ghana (LAT)
    • Foes of Mayor Karen Bass form committee to raise money for recall bid (LAT)
    • In Altadena, a fight to save the trees that survived the fire (LAT)
    • California fire victims are in limbo as they wait for insurance payouts (NBC)
    • Topanga Canyon closed indefinitely after mudslide spills onto roadway (KCAL)
    • More water expected to fall from the sky (NBC)
  • LA has a backlog of complaints about street light outages (LAist, Boyle Heights Beat)
  • Highland Park Metro gets a high-tech public restroom upgrade (Eastsider)
  • Another L.A. River bike path segment closer to reality next to Griffith Park (Urbanize LA)
  • California lawmaker seeks to expand protections for temporary migrant workers (LAT)
  • The Original Pantry Café closes after 101 years of service (Daily News)

See state headlines at Streetsblog CAL, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Sahra Sulaiman
@sahrasulaiman

Sahra is Communities Editor for Streetsblog L.A., covering the intersection of mobility with race, class, history, representation, policing, housing, health, culture, community, and access to the public space in Boyle Heights and South Central Los Angeles.

