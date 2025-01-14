Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

8:53 AM PST on January 14, 2025

This morning’s CalFire map of active wildfires

  • Fires: (map at CalFire)
    • Mayor Bass Orders Expedited Rebuild (LAT)
    • Conspiracies and Lies Follow Actual Fires (LAist, LAT)
    • Altadena's Black Community Faces Grief and Uncertainty (LAist)
    • Wildfires Could Leave Greater Inequality in Their Wake (Sentinel)
    • As L.A. Burns, Immigrants Mobilize (Capital & Main)
    • How Climate Change Fueled Deadly Fires (Capital & Main)
    • This Is What Climate Chaos Looks Like (LAT)
    • More LAFD Funding Would Not Have Saved Us (Public Press)
    • Metro Extends Free Fares (Daily News)
    • Extreme Fire Weather Continues (LAT, LAist, Pasadena Now, KABC)
  • Can L.A. Still Host the Olympics? (Torched)
  • Carnage: Suspect Arrested In Fatal Manhattan Beach Hit-and-Run (Daily Breeze)
  • Supreme Court Rules Against Oil Industry Push To Block Climate Lawsuits (LAT)
  • Paramount Plans More Housing Near Future Rail Station (Urbanize)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

