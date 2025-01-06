This Week In Livable Streets

Die-in to protest traffic deaths, Culver CityBus, Metro safety, Metro subway construction, and more.
- Monday 1/6 - Culver CityBus implemented service changes today, mainly on lines 3, 6 and 6R. Preparation for the opening of the LAX Transit Center means that Lines 6 and 6R no longer serve the Metro C/K Lines Aviation Station, but end at the LAX City Bus Center. For details see bus schedules.
- Wednesday 1/8 - Metro will host a 12 p.m. virtual webinar updating the public on D Line subway construction activity for sections 1, 2 and 3.
- Thursday 1/9 - Metro's Public Safety Advisory Committee (PSAC) will meet from 6-8 p.m. at Metro headquarters at 1 Gateway Plaza, behind Union Station. Details at Metro event page.
- Saturday 1/11 - Streets Are For Everyone (SAFE) and many partnering community groups will host the third annual Dying-In Los Angeles - A Protest for Safer Streets from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at L.A. City Hall at 232 North Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles. 2024 again saw unacceptable levels of traffic deaths and injuries, even as the city entered 2025, the year when L.A. Vision Zero programs had pledged to reduce traffic fatalities to zero. SAFE encourages all concerned to let the Mayor and City Council the urgency of treating traffic violence as the crisis that it is.
- Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts - Metro is rehabilitating C (Green) Line overhead wire. Metro warns riders to expect delays and occasional bus bridges between stations.
