This Week In Livable Streets

- Streets Are For Everyone (SAFE) and many partnering community groups will host the third annual Dying-In Los Angeles - A Protest for Safer Streets from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at L.A. City Hall at 232 North Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles. 2024 again saw unacceptable levels of traffic deaths and injuries, even as the city entered 2025, the year when L.A. Vision Zero programs had pledged to reduce traffic fatalities to zero. SAFE encourages all concerned to let the Mayor and City Council the urgency of treating traffic violence as the crisis that it is.