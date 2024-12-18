SGV Connect 131 – Foothill Transit AMA with Felicia Friesema

Foothill Transit’s Director of Marketing and Communications joins Streetsblog Editor Damien Newton for an ask-me-anything style interview probing the bus agency’s recent trials and successes.

Friesema took questions on: how Foothill’s bolstered services to Mt. San Antonio College and Cal Poly Pomona will connect with soon to open Metro A Line service in the San Gabriel Valley foothills, the agency’s hopes for a bus rapid transit service contract in the 60 Freeway corridor, what level of challenge is still faced after the initial stage of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the agency’s move towards hydrogen fuel cell technology.

Plus, as a bonus we heard about Friesema’s favorite local mystery writer, Naomi Hirahara, whose novels are set in the SGV, Chinatown, Japantown, and Manzanar to name a few.

Read a transcript of the conversation here, or listen to the podcast below.

