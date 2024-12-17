Tuesday’s Headlines

- Support Forest Lawn Safety Upgrades On Council Zoom Call Tonight (Streets for All alert)
- SGV Tribune Explains Claremont's Towne Avenue Protected Bike Lanes
- New Car Laws Take Effect 2025 - Including Intersection Daylighting (KTLA)
- More On Vote To Remove Brand Blvd Safety Upgrade (Crescenta Valley Weekly)
- Carnage: Four People Killed In Colton Freeway Crash (Daily News)
- Big Rig Collides With Sedan On 101 Near Sherman Oaks (KCAL)
- Victim Airlifted After Two 5 Freeway Crashes In Santa Clarita (SC Signal)
- Five Car Crash In West Hollywood (WeHo Times)
- Two Car Crash In Santa Clarita (SC Signal)
- CA E-Bike Incentives Launch Tomorrow (Biking in L.A.)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA