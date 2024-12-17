Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

9:45 AM PST on December 17, 2024

Forest Lawn Drive in 2020. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • Support Forest Lawn Safety Upgrades On Council Zoom Call Tonight (Streets for All alert)
  • SGV Tribune Explains Claremont's Towne Avenue Protected Bike Lanes
  • New Car Laws Take Effect 2025 - Including Intersection Daylighting (KTLA)
  • More On Vote To Remove Brand Blvd Safety Upgrade (Crescenta Valley Weekly)
  • Carnage: Four People Killed In Colton Freeway Crash (Daily News)
    • Big Rig Collides With Sedan On 101 Near Sherman Oaks (KCAL)
    • Victim Airlifted After Two 5 Freeway Crashes In Santa Clarita (SC Signal)
    • Five Car Crash In West Hollywood (WeHo Times)
    • Two Car Crash In Santa Clarita (SC Signal)
  • CA E-Bike Incentives Launch Tomorrow (Biking in L.A.)

