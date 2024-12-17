Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
L.A. River Bike Path

Eyes on the Path: Elysian Valley Gateway Park Improvements

A small L.A. River park in Frogtown got a major renovation, with greatly improved access to the river walk/bike path

4:53 PM PST on December 17, 2024

Elysian Valley Gateway Park – photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Last week, community leaders celebrated the reopening of a greatly improved Elysian Valley Gateway Park - the earliest in a series of naturalized L.A. River pocket parks. The small parks helped to welcome people to the neglected river, setting the stage for additional revitalization.

The park, located along the L.A. River walk/bike path at the end of Knox Avenue, originally opened in 1995. It was the first of many new river parks that resulted from the early river advocacy led by nonprofits, including Friends of the L.A. River and North East Trees.

The site was a residential lot where apparently the home had been damaged in fire, then became a nuisance. The state's Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority purchased the site. They kept a couple of existing trees, planted native trees, added paths, a sign, a small grassy area, and access to the river. Neighborhood residents had long accessed the river via unofficial entry points, but now they had an additional official one: a modest gap in a chain-link fence.

The Elysian Valley section of the L.A. River walk/bike path opened in 2010 adding more official access points.

Federal, state, county, and city agencies - working with community groups - collaborated to add more than two dozen small parks along the fifty-plus mile long river, making it more accessible and welcoming. Those revitalization efforts continue today.

Elysian Valley Gateway Park before renovation - photo via MRCA

Elysian Valley Gateway Park remained a very simple patch of trees and grass for two decades.

Then in 2023, the MRCA closed the small park for a $1.3 million revamp.

Elysian Valley Gateway Park today

Last week, City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez was among local leaders cutting the ceremonial ribbon to reopen the made-over site. New features include native landscaping, a rainwater infiltration arroyo/garden, picnic benches, a ramp for ADA and bike access to the river path, and more.

Elsian Valley Gateway Park
The mini-park includes a small dry streambed that fills when it rains
Gateway Park's streambed loops around a small play area then drains into an underground infiltration tank
Elysian Valley Gateway Park now has an actual gateway leading to the L.A. River path
Like other welcoming gates along the river, Gateway Park's decorative gate features river flora and fauna
Elysian Valley Gateway Park is located along the Los Angeles River path at the northeast end of Knox Avenue
In Elysian Valley - also called Frogtown - the river is fed by underground springs. So, while much of the river was encased in concrete (to prevent flooding), the earthen bottom of the central Glendale Narrows section was preserved. Today that soft bottom area supports tall trees and wildlife, including many types of birds and fish.
Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

