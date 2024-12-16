This Week In Livable Streets

Vermont Transit Corridor, Forest Lawn safety improvements, LAX station, and more.

Monday 12/16 - Metro will hold the last in a series of public meetings for its Vermont Avenue transit project tonight at 6 p.m. virtual meeting

Tuesday 12/16 - The Hollywood Hills West Neighborhood Council will host a virtual Special Board Meeting for presentations and comments on the city's proposed Forest Lawn Drive safety improvements, which include protected bike lanes. Details at meeting agenda and Streets for All alert

Thursday 12/18 - Metro will host a virtual community meeting from 2-3 p.m. with updates on its LAX/Metro Transit Center Station project. The meeting will feature an overview, recent activities, potential impacts, and the anticipated completion timeline.

Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts - Metro is rehabilitating C (Green) Line overhead wire. Metro warns riders to expect delays and occasional bus bridges between stations.

