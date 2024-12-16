Skip to Content
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

2:44 PM PST on December 16, 2024

LADOT Forest Lawn Drive rendering

Vermont Transit Corridor, Forest Lawn safety improvements, LAX station, and more.

  • Continuing Monday 12/16 - Metro will hold the last in a series of public meetings for its Vermont Avenue transit project tonight at 6 p.m. virtual meeting
  • Tuesday 12/16 - The Hollywood Hills West Neighborhood Council will host a virtual Special Board Meeting for presentations and comments on the city's proposed Forest Lawn Drive safety improvements, which include protected bike lanes. Details at meeting agenda and Streets for All alert.
  • Thursday 12/18 - Metro will host a virtual community meeting from 2-3 p.m. with updates on its LAX/Metro Transit Center Station project. The meeting will feature an overview, recent activities, potential impacts, and the anticipated completion timeline.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts - Metro is rehabilitating C (Green) Line overhead wire. Metro warns riders to expect delays and occasional bus bridges between stations.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

