Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

9:54 AM PST on December 11, 2024

Foothill A Line (former Gold) Glendora Station is nearly complete. Photo by Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority

  • Foothill A Line Pomona Extension On Schedule For Jan 2 Completion (LA Biz Journal)
  • Where Are Southeast Cities Bikeways? (Public Press)
  • Glendale Council Votes To Remove Brand Blvd. Safety Project (Walk Bike Glendale)
  • Pomona Rail Safety Project Funded, Includes Bikeway (Progressive Railroading)
  • L.A. Council Approves Expanded Housing Plan, Excluding Single Family (LAT, LAist, BH Beat, Urbanize)
  • L.A. Council Approves Mansion Tax Revenue Spending Plan (LAT)
  • L.A. Rolls Out Text-To-Pay For Parking (LAist)
  • Inglewood Awarded State Walk/Bike Grant (2UrbanGirls)
  • Carnage: Fullerton Cyclist Killed In Double Car Crash (Biking in L.A.)

