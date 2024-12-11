Wednesday’s Headlines

- Foothill A Line Pomona Extension On Schedule For Jan 2 Completion (LA Biz Journal)
- Where Are Southeast Cities Bikeways? (Public Press)
- Glendale Council Votes To Remove Brand Blvd. Safety Project (Walk Bike Glendale)
- Pomona Rail Safety Project Funded, Includes Bikeway (Progressive Railroading)
- L.A. Council Approves Expanded Housing Plan, Excluding Single Family (LAT, LAist, BH Beat, Urbanize)
- L.A. Council Approves Mansion Tax Revenue Spending Plan (LAT)
- L.A. Rolls Out Text-To-Pay For Parking (LAist)
- Inglewood Awarded State Walk/Bike Grant (2UrbanGirls)
- Carnage: Fullerton Cyclist Killed In Double Car Crash (Biking in L.A.)
- Fallen Cyclist Donna Orange Remembered In Ghost Bike Ceremony (Claremont Courier)
